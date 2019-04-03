Santa Barbara County Pondering Changes to Laws Regulating Cannabis Industry

Marijuana growers, neighbors show up to public meetings as Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission consider ordinance revisions

Even as Santa Barbara County planners are processing cannabis permit and license applications, leaders talk about changing the ordinances regulating the new industry.

The county Board of Supervisors wants to limit cultivating marijuana on land zoned AG-1, eliminate the agricultural employee background check requirement, broaden grounds for denying permits based on applicants’ false statements, and try to spread out dispensaries.

The board is expected to adopt ordinance changes to that effect next week.

Planning commissioners on Wednesday debated the issue of cultivation on AG-1 zoned land after being tasked by the supervisors to come up with a recommendation.

They were frustrated at being offered only options to “paint with a broad brush,” and many of them said they cared more about location than zone or parcel size, since some small parcels may be remote and appropriate while larger lots could be incompatible with neighbors, depending on the case.

Commissioners directed staff to look at the options of banning cultivation on AG-1-zoned lots smaller than 20 acres, and all lots zoned AG-1-5, AG-1-10, and AG-1-20. Staff also will look at an alternative of requiring a conditional-use permit for operations in AG-1 zones, which requires a Planning Commission hearing, instead of a land-use permit, which does not.

Some of the commissioners thought prohibitions would be unnecessary if operations complied with regulations, including odor control.

Outdoor cultivation, including the use of hoop houses, is already prohibited on AG-1 properties of 20 acres or less, so only greenhouses are allowed, county planning staff noted. Outdoor cultivation is also prohibited within 1,500 feet of residential zones, and within 750 feet of a sensitive receptor (schools, day care centers, youth centers).

That issue will be back to the Planning Commission for a decision soon, possibly May 1, county staff said.

Status of local marijuana operations

Local marijuana operations are in a mostly unregulated environment right now, since they have not been permitted and licensed yet — and that’s what ties them to the county’s regulations, said Corina Venegas of the Long Range Planning Division. There are 98 state-registered operators, with temporary or provisional licenses, she said.

The county is processing cannabis permit applications for 76 locations, and as of late March had approved seven permits, she said.

Click here to view the county map of pending applications.

Deputy County Executive Officer Dennis Bozanich said the county also has issued the first business license to a Los Alamos-area operation, which also has a land-use permit.

“It’s the first one to have gone through what your board designed as a fairly rigorous land-use permitting process followed by licensing,” he said, adding that the operator now has to go through the state licensing process.

Dozens of people turned up to the Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings this week, including marijuana operators and residents who live near cultivation sites, all asking the county for help.

Growers asked leaders not to change the rules they are working to follow, and not to punish people pursuing the legal pathway for the bad actions of others.

Residents want relief from the disruptive operations near their homes — including odor, heavy truck traffic and lighting — and are frustrated with the lack of enforcement. They also asked the county to punish operators who make false statements on their applications.

Carpinteria resident Paul Ekstrom has a cultivator near his home, and said the operator's “state of the art” system doesn’t prevent the stink, which is followed by the chemical smell like cheap perfume.

“If you had a neighbor who threw his dog waste on your driveway and an hour later threw a water balloon full of Lysol, you know, does it make it all right?” he rhetorically asked the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

Supervisor Peter Adam on Tuesday took issue with people saying the county should not amend its ordinances since people had already invested in the cannabis industry.

It is a rare case in Santa Barbara County when people are allowed to operate before they get a permit, he noted.

“The rules are not final. This thing is just beginning, so if people came in and went big, and they think that they can determine what this thing’s gonna look like in the end, I think that’s just wishful thinking because that’s not happening,” Adam said.

“This thing’s going to change, it’s going to evolve and I think there’s a lot of people who want to be able to predict what this is going to look like in the end, but I’m here to caution you, it probably will not look like what it's aiming toward now. It may end up in a completely different place.”

While there have been more raids of allegedly illegal grows, many operators exist in a gray area since the county and state’s permanent permitting systems aren’t fully in effect yet.

Bozanich told the supervisors Tuesday that the enforcement team is now connecting allegedly illegal growing operations to delivery services, storefronts and other marijuana-related activities.

The expiration of temporary state licenses is looming, starting in May, and the county is using that as a sort of deadline for operators to get into the county permitting process or be considered noncompliant.

The plan is to “take the best of these operations and permit them, and take ones that will not or cannot conform to standards and shut them down,” Supervisor Das Williams said.

Enforcement so far is being funded by cannabis tax revenues. Second-quarter revenues totaled $1.4 million, a drop from the first quarter, but with more people paying taxes, Bozanich said.

“The number of people who blew us off for their tax receipts in the second quarter was half of the people who blew us off for the first quarter,” he told the supervisors.

About 75 percent of Santa Barbara County’s cannabis products are coming from the outdoor market, so there probably will be seasonal changes in revenues, he noted.

As planning commissioners considered limits on growing marijuana on AG-1 land, operators and attorneys asked them not to change the rules since many have invested millions of dollars in pursuing cannabis businesses.

“My company has invested a significant amount of money and time complying with the ordinance as it was established — to go back and make any changes while we’re in progress is not practical or fair,” said Helios Dayspring, who has a cannabis operation in San Luis Obispo County including a Grover Beach dispensary, Natural Healing Center.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .