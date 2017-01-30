Monday, June 18 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Probation Chief Lupe Rabago Placed on Administrative Leave

Citing personnel rules, Superior Court officials offer no explanation for the action

After just two years on the job, Guadalupe Rabago, Santa Barbara County’s chief probation officer, was placed on administrative leave on Monday (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 30, 2017 | 3:13 p.m.
Guadalupe Rabago

After just two years on the job, Guadalupe Rabago, Santa Barbara County’s chief probation officer, was placed on administrative leave on Monday.

County Superior Court executive officer Darrel Parker told Noozhawk he could not provide details about why Rabago was placed on paid leave, saying it was a personnel matter.

He said Beverly Taylor, who preceded Rabago in the job and retired two years ago, has been named acting chief probation officer.

“The court is completing its review process, which we expect will conclude in the next two weeks,” Parker said.

Possible outcomes include Rabago’s termination, he said, “or he could stay.”

Rabago’s name and photo were removed from the Probation Department’s website at about 2:30 p.m., and replaced by Taylor’s.

Although Rabago is a county employee, he is under the jurisdiction of the Superior Court.

Rabago could not be reached for comment.

Beverly Taylor

Known as Lupe, Rabago has been overseeing a staff of more than 300 people. The department is responsible for investigation and supervision services for adult and juvenile offenders in the county.

The agency also oversees education, vocational and treatment services for juveniles, and a variety of evidence-based programs to strengthen families, suppress gang activity, and address alcohol and drug abuse as these behaviors contribute to criminal activity.

Before coming to Santa Barbara County, Rabago was interim chief probation officer for Imperial County, where he also served as the assistant chief probation officer.

Rabago is a graduate of UC Riverside, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science. He also earned his master’s degree in public administration from National University in San Diego.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

