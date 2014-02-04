Santa Barbara County Program Certifies 18 New Green Businesses

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County will celebrate on Wednesday the 18 new Santa Barbara County businesses to achieve the Green Business certification.

"The Green Business Program continues to work with so many amazing local companies," said Frances Gilliland, program director. "As a region, we are lucky to have business people who understand that environmental sustainability and economical sustainability truly go hand in hand.”

Jacqueline Burge, senior director of facilities at lynda.com, will give the keynote address. Also, as part of the luncheon event, the Southern California Gas Co. will present its Energy Smart Award to MarBorg Industries.

“It’s great to see such a diverse group of businesses that have made the commitment to becoming more sustainable. And it’s exciting to see the first private automotive shop in Santa Barbara County achieve certification,” said Alan Nakashima, program specialist with County of Santa Barbara, Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

The companies most recently certified are: Alliance Wealth Strategies (Santa Barbara), Ayers Automotive Repair (two locations in Santa Barbara), Backyard Bowls (La Cumbre Plaza, Santa Barbara), Demboski & Chapman (Santa Barbara), Encina Meadows Apartments Leasing Office & Common Areas (Goleta), McDonalds (Buellton), McDonalds (Santa Barbara), MedBridge (Santa Barbara), Peacocks Marching World (Goleta), The Refillery (Santa Barbara), Romaines and Root 217 (UCSB), Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Santa Barbara Extremity MRI, Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce, Sonos (Santa Barbara), Waste Management offices (Santa Maria) and Woody’s Butcher Block (Santa Maria).

For the first time, businesses that were originally certified over three years ago will be honored for completing the recertification process. The following businesses have remained committed to their sustainability goals and have implemented additional actions to become even more sustainable: Kitson Landscape Management corporate offices (Goleta), Le Reve Organic Day Spa (Santa Barbara), Silvergreens (Santa Barbara) and the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott.

The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County is a countywide effort partnering local governments, energy partnerships, special districts, nonprofits, utilities, waste haulers and chambers of commerce.

The program recognizes businesses that go above and beyond required measures to serve as models of sustainability. It also helps businesses save money and enhance the environment.

Certified businesses implement measures in the areas of waste reduction and recycling, environmentally preferable purchasing, energy efficiency and conservation, water conservation, air pollution prevention and alternative transportation with a checklist tailored to their industry type. The program is free, voluntary, and offers assistance and incentives, including an official Green Business certification and various forms of free publicity, such as inclusion in an online directory of certified businesses, print and online advertising and recognition at meetings of governing bodies.

The program currently offers certification for the office/retail sector, restaurants, automotive shops and lodging establishments. In the coming years, additional business types will be added to the program.

The Green Business Program also enables the public to find and support businesses that care for our environment. Certified Green Businesses can display a window decal, and consumers can search for businesses on the program’s website by clicking here.

— Frances Gilliland is director of Santa Barbara County's Green Business Program.