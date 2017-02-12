Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:06 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Pursuing Grant to Divert Criminals with Mental Illness to Alternative Programs

Funds from Prop. 47 reclassifications would pay for pilot program to try to reduce incarceration for high-risk populations

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 12, 2017 | 11:15 p.m.

Planning is underway for a Proposition 47-funded program in Santa Barbara County, and mental health officials are poised to finalize their grant proposal by the looming deadline.

The county is going after a $3 million grant — distributed over 38 months — utilized by savings garnered by Prop. 47, a voter-approved 2014 law that reclassifies a wide range of felonies as misdemeanors.

Adopted with 59 percent of the vote, Prop. 47 calls for handling offenses such as forgery, fraud, shoplifting, petty theft and possession of small amounts of drugs as misdemeanors instead of felonies. The goal was to reduce jail populations.

One of the proposition’s promises was that statewide savings from the new approach would help support programs and prevention efforts to keep people out from behind bars.

Exactly who will be served by the Santa Barbara County program and the funding breakdown were among the questions raised during a Thursday meeting, which welcomed feedback from mental health officials and the public.

The county is proposing a pilot program that aims to reduce criminal justice system involvement by diverting individuals with severe mental illness or substance abuse disorders to community-based services as an alternative to jail, according to a document provided by county officials.

The Post-Arrest Diversion and Support Program would serve a capacity of 40 individuals per year on the South Coast, and 14 adults would receive housing.

“That (number) may sound low, but the intent is to provide intensive out-patient services,” said Suzanne Grimmesey, chief strategy officer for the county Department of Behavioral Wellness. “We need this in our community and feel confident about what we are developing.”

If funded, the pilot program would begin in June and end in August 2020.

If granted, the county will collaborate with the California Board of State and Community Corrections to develop a program to reduce incarceration for high-risk populations that can be duplicated in regions of the county and statewide.

During the one-hour meeting at the county Administration Building in downtown Santa Barbara, some attendees wondered about the next steps after the grant money runs out.

Addressing the underlying causes of recidivism was also noted.

“This (the Post-Arrest Diversion and Support Program) is an acute team,” one speaker said. “It doesn’t have long-term housing and stabilization components of sobriety and housing, which are two major factors to the lack of recidivism.”

The County Jail and medium security facility’s average daily population is about 1,000 inmates, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Sunday.

“One goal is to find ways to drive down the average daily population in the jail — particularly those people who are suffering from mental illness,” Undersheriff Barney Melekian said at the meeting.

With the continued community input, county staff hopes to finalize their grant application, which is due Feb. 21.

The more than 20 attendees were encouraged to join a Prop. 47 local advisory committee.

Deputy County Executive Officer Dennis Bozanich noted that Thursday’s meeting is just the start of a discussion.

“This is not the end of the conversation,” he said. “The ongoing dialogue is extremely valuable.”

Another meeting examining the county’s proposed program and the role of a local advisory committee will be held in the North County at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Board of Supervisors Gallery, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 