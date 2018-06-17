Santa Barbara County Providers Struggle to Keep Up with Higher Health-Care Demand

The enrollment period for 2015 coverage under the Affordable Care Act begins Saturday and ends Feb. 15

Medical-care providers all over Santa Barbara County have been struggling to handle the influx of patients as tens of thousands this year signed up for insurance who never had coverage before, including 29,400 people in the publicly funded Medi-Cal program.

“We know that enrollment growth has far surpassed our initial projections,” said Bob Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health, which manages Medi-Cal services for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. “Our original thought was we would receive about 30,000 new members for both counties in 18 months, but we’re at about 45,000 after nine months.”

As experts predicted, the number of insured residents and patient visits has shot up over the past year due to the Medi-Cal expansion and state health insurance exchange created by President Barack Obama’s signature health-care law, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

“Our demand has been going up,” said Dan Reid, assistant deputy director with Santa Barbara County's Public Health Department. “We started probably around 13,000 or so of our patients were Medi-Cal patients, and now we have 19,000 Medi-Cal patients. We tried to do recruitments for new providers just because we can’t meet all of the demand right now that those individuals who have health-care coverage now have, so we’re unfortunately having to book further and further out for new patients and so forth.”

The Santa Maria clinic was so busy that the county had to block new Medi-Cal patient referrals until it hired a new provider, Reid said. Public Health is now in the process of hiring another provider for the Lompoc area.

A telling statistic is the percentage of patients who self-pay for care, with no insurance coverage of any kind.

Last year, 28 percent of patients would self-pay, but that number dropped to 13 percent this year, according to Reid.

The total numbers of patients and patient visits have increased, but the growth is hampered by the lack of providers and booking appointments so far into the future, Reid noted.

“A lot of the patients that we’re dealing with now have pent-up demand that they haven’t had access to," he said. "We try to prioritize and get them in if they have a medical need like that.”

With the increase in enrollments, about one in five residents in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is covered by Medi-Cal, Freeman said.

“I think the pace of the growth and the extent of it has surprised everybody,” Reid said.

The quick growth is a statewide trend, and people are calling it the “woodwork effect,” he said. “They’re not all newly eligible, but because of the Affordable Care Act and outreach to people who are newly eligible, people who are always eligible came out of the woodwork to apply — people who were never reached before.”

Santa Barbara County’s Medi-Cal enrollment grew 37 percent overall since October 2013, with the highest concentration on the South Coast, according to the Department of Social Services.

There was a 60 percent growth in South Coast enrollment, 39 percent growth in Mid-County and 30 percent growth in North County. Most of the growth is attributed to single adults ages 19 to 64 who have no children, and were ineligible for Medi-Cal coverage before the Affordable Care Act expansion.

The total enrollment is now 99,457 people for Santa Barbara County and 47,679 people for San Luis Obispo County, Freeman said.

CenCal Health assigns Medi-Cal patients to health-care providers, and is seeing higher demand for medical care and larger patient loads for providers.

“Providers are saying they are busy. It’s beginning to creak a bit because, you know, it’s growing by 35 to 40 percent in nine months — it’s a lot to digest,” Freeman said. “Providers have done a really good job at accommodating that growth, but we just need to make sure we keep a close eye on it so we can work with them if we have to increase access.”

While Medi-Cal enrollment is ongoing, the Covered California state-run health insurance marketplace has specific windows for people to sign up for and renew health plans.

Insurance plan options aren’t changing for the Santa Barbara County region in 2015, but monthly premium rates are expected to have a “very moderate price increase,” according to the exchange.

The Affordable Care Act mostly affects individual health insurance plans, not small group or business plans.

Blue Shield and Anthem Blue Cross, the only two plans available in the exchange for Santa Barbara County, will have rate increases, while rates for Kaiser Permanente, available in Ventura County, are expected to drop slightly in 2015.

People who stick with their current Anthem PPO plans are expected to see a 4- to 8-percent rate increase from 2014 premiums, and Blue Shield PPO customers are expected to see a 6-percent increase, according to Covered California.

In San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, 61,784 individuals signed up for Covered California during the first open enrollment period, and 89 percent received a subsidy of some kind, according to data gathered by the state.

The next open enrollment period, for 2015 health coverage, starts Saturday, and ends Feb. 15, 2015.

Consumers who want to change or renew their current Covered California plan have until Dec. 15 to do so.

Each plan creates a network of providers, and Sansum Clinic was surprised to learn last year that its 23 clinics weren't included in the network of either plan — Anthem or Blue Shield — for local Covered California patients.

Sansum Clinic was able to negotiate an agreement with Anthem, but still isn’t included in the network for Blue Shield patients.

That means patients with that insurance will have higher health-care costs for Sansum doctors and specialists since they are out-of-network providers.

“There has been no further discussion with Blue Shield about accepting Covered California patients, and we will continue to accept Anthem Blue Cross exchange patients,” marketing director Jill Forte said.

In the private insurance market, rates for individual Anthem and Blue Shield plans also have increased modestly, Santa Barbara health insurance broker Bob Hopper said.

“When insurance companies offer plans on the exchange, they have to offer identical rates and benefits off the exchange, called ‘mirror plans,’” local health insurance broker Bob Hopper said.

Since the same plans are available through Covered California and directly from insurance companies, the difference is that people are eligible for government subsidies to help pay for monthly premiums through the state exchange, he said.

“Our experience with the exchange has been negative enough, we would recommend that if you don’t need a subsidy, don’t go to the exchange.”

The technological problems that plagued the enrollment system the first time around are back — open enrollment and plan renewals for 2015 are supposed to be starting now, but the online system isn’t ready yet and the dates keep being pushed back, Hopper said.

“It’s just still a very clunky, funky, dysfunctional system, and they can’t get it to work very well,” Hopper said.

Although premium rates may be increasing for next year, Hopper suggests that people keep their current plans if they like them.

“It’s like the Kenny Rogers song, ‘You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em,’” he said.

“We are in a place where it’s a good idea, if you’re happy with your plan, keep it — next year I think open enrollment will be a lot different than this one.”

Covered California Enrollment and Renewal Information

Covered California has an open enrollment period that starts Saturday and ends Feb. 15, 2015, for new consumers to sign up for health insurance through the state exchange.

Existing consumers can change or renew their health plans starting now through Dec. 15 of this year.

The county’s departments of Public Health, Social Services and Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services are re-certifying counselors to help people sign up for and renew their health insurance plans.

Public Health expects to have 60 to 70 counselors this time, down from about 90 last year, Reid said.

Outreach workers are targeting current patients who don’t have insurance, local homeless people, the Oaxacan community, and residents with limited English proficiency, he added.

Whether it’s a county enrollment counselor or private insurance broker, the cost of enrollment help is free to the consumer and paid for by the implementation plan for the Affordable Care Act.

