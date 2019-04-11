Santa Barbara County Psychological Association Discusses Mental Health Care With Elected Officials

Members of the Santa Barbara County Psychological Association (SBCPA) have met with local and state elected officials in two recent events devoted to mental health care and the practice of psychology.

The association represents some 100 psychologists in the Santa Barbara area and works to promote access to mental health care, adequate services for individuals in acute need, and community outreach related to disaster and other trauma in our community.

Two board members from the organization attended the California Psychological Association lobbying day in Sacramento in March.

Winifred Lender, SBCPA president; and Juliet Rhode-Brown, local advocacy network representative, joined members of the Ventura County Psychological Association in meetings with representatives regarding upcoming bills related to mental health parity, expanding access for individuals with Medi-Cal, and coordination of mental services in states of emergency.

The local group met with Assemblymembers Monique Limón and Jacqui Irwin and staff; staff from the office of Assemblymember Christy Smith; and State Sen. Hannah Beth-Jackson and her staff member Fernando Ramirez.

At another event Limón and members of the Psychological Association discussed several bills and other issues related health care and psychology. Limón also serves on the Assembly's health committee.

At the gathering, SBCPA members and Limón reviewed three current bills related to the practice of mental health care. She expressed particular interests in the areas of post-natal support, and caring for homeless populations. She said local schools have been asking for more mental health support.

Rohde-Brown said she plans to organize a similar event next year.

Limón represents the 37th District in California, which includes parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

— Jordan Witt for Santa Barbara County Psychological Association.