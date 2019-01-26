Santa Barbara County Psychological Association Installs Board, Presents Awards

The Santa Barbara County Psychological Association (SBCPA) held its annual board installation event Jan. 13 at the University Club. The association includes 150 licensed psychologists and graduate students in the field of psychology from the Santa Barbara area.

SBCPA board and members work to promote the practice of psychology, provide continuing education, and offer resources in the community including disaster and trauma services. The 2019 board members and committee chairs include:

SBCPA 2019 Board members: Winifred Lender, president; Megan Donahue, president-elect; Eric Nelson, treasurer; Christina Donaldson, secretary; Scott Young, student representative; Juliet Rhode-Brown, local advocacy network representative; Betsy Bates Freed, past president.

SBCPA 2019 Committee chairs: Hallie D’Agruma, continuing education; James Fortman, website; Jordan Witt, media and public relations; Anahita Holden, membership; Angela Vigna, social committee; Kimberley Taylor, ethics committee; Karen Lehman, disaster response committee.

The 2019 Legacy Awards, which recognizes outstanding service in the field of psychology, six licensed psychologists for their service to the community, the practice of pscyhology and the association. The honorees included:

Karen Lehman for Community Service and Significant Contributions to SBCPA

Megan Donahue for Community Service and Significant Contributions to SBCPA

Dean Janoff for Significant Contributions to SBCPA (nominated by Dean Given)

Dean Given for Significant Contributions to SBCPA

Mary Ann Evans for Distinguished Clinical Service

Kimberly Taylor for Significant Contributions to SBCPA

— Jordan Witt for Santa Barbara County Psychological Association.