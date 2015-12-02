Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department Honors Those Affected by HIV, Encourages Testing

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | December 2, 2015 | 7:33 a.m.

The world celebrated World AIDS Day Monday, Dec. 1, 2015, a day of both remembrance and recommitment to the fight against HIV and AIDS. 

We honored the 544 people who have died with HIV in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the epidemic. Their struggles, and those of their loved ones, have paved the way for almost 600 people still living with HIV in our community.

Every year, many new cases of HIV are diagnosed in Santa Barbara County, with approximately half diagnosed at a very late stage in people who lived unknowingly with their infection for a long time. These patients have the highest risk of complications and death from their infection. 

The Centers for Disease Control and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department encourages everyone to know their status by getting an HIV test.

Free anonymous HIV testing is available in several locations throughout Santa Barbara County as indicated on the Public Health website. Testing is also available through private health care providers. 

As HIV treatment medications have improved, so too have prevention options. Safe sex with condoms remains a cornerstone in protection against HIV and many other sexually transmitted diseases (STD’s).

HIV prevention medication (HIV PREP) is another important, highly effective and accessible option for anyone at risk of exposure to HIV. 

The Public Health Department would like to remember and honor all who have been touched by the HIV epidemic in our community and to encourage everyone to know their status.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 