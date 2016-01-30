Santa Barbara County Public Works Department Completes Construction on Cathedral Oaks Road Bridge

Construction of the Cathedral Oaks Road Bridge has been completed on schedule.

The contract for the bridge replacement was awarded to Granite Construction by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors April 1, 2014, and work began April 28, 2014.

The contract allowed 445 working days to complete the work, which was accomplished in 435 days.

The new bridge provides the traveling public a seismically updated bridge with standard lane widths and new traffic signals.

Another benefit is improved access for pedestrians and bicycles on both east and west bound lanes of the bridge. Design and construction oversight were completed using a team of county staff and consultants.

The project was constructed for $3.2 million. Of this, 88 percent was funded from the Federal Highway Bridge Program, and 12 percent was provided by state and local sources.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department would like to thank local residents, cyclists, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during this much needed bridge replacement.

— Chris Sneddon is the deputy director of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.