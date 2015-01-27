Rain Totals Back Below Average in Santa Barbara County

Latest storm does little to alleviate drought as region falls to 81 percent of normal precipitation

When it comes to rainfall, so far 2015 is providing only the proverbial drop in the bucket in Santa Barbara County.

January historically is the county's wettest month, but precipitation totals for the month thus far are well below average — providing little relief from the ongoing drought.

The storm that moved through the region Monday dropped only small amounts of rain — generally less than a quarter of an inch — and made hardly a dent in the rainfall deficits, according to the county's Public Works Department.

As of Tuesday, Santa Barbara County as a whole was at 81 percent of normal precipitation for the rain year that began Sept. 1.

Totals ranged from a high of 96 percent of normal in the remote Cuyama Valley to 65 percent in Carpinteria.

Goleta and Lompoc were at 93 percent of normal, while Santa Barbara stood at 88 percent and Santa Maria was at 91 percent.

Santa Barbara receives an average of 3.98 inches of rain in January, according to the National Weather Service.

However, so far this month, Santa Barbara has seen only 1.56 inches, or about 39 percent of normal.

Santa Maria on average gets 2.53 inches in January, but thus far has recorded a meager 0.19 inches, or 7.5 percent of normal.

With January just about over, weather watchers will be looking to February, which is historically the area's second wettest month, for drought relief.

Santa Barbara's average rainfall in February is 3.86 inches, while Santa Maria typically gets 2.73 inches.

March averages are 2.97 inches and 2.31 inches, respectively, and after that the totals drop quickly.

With the lack of rainfall, local reservoir levels remain near historic lows.

Lake Cachuma, which provides water for much of the South Coast, is at 28.4 percent of capacity, and nearly 65 feet below spill level.

Gibraltar Reservoir and Jameson Reservoir on the Upper Santa Ynez River are at 20.7 percent and 21.9 percent full, respectively.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast through early next week, with highs in the low to mid-70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

[Click here for the latest weather forecast]

