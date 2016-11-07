Monday, June 18 , 2018, 8:47 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

153,000 Residents Already Cast Votes as Santa Barbara County Readies for Election Day

How to find your polling place, drop off a vote-by-mail ballot, get a replacement ballot and find more information about the November election

Election Day results coverage from CNN will be streaming at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Click to view larger
Election Day results coverage from CNN will be streaming at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 7, 2016 | 6:13 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents will head to polling locations Tuesday to cast their votes on the next president, 17 state propositions and numerous local candidate contests and measures.

Before going to the polls, voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot and remember this year’s ballot is long, said Joe Holland, the county clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

“(It’s) highly recommended voters study their sample ballot and mark how they want to vote prior to coming in,” Holland said. “The ballot is lengthy and it’s good to mark your choices on the sample before coming to the polls.”

As of Monday afternoon, Santa Barbara County voting totals pushed to 153,000 ballots cast, Holland said.

In the 2012 presidential general election, Santa Barbara County Elections Office officials received 163,977 ballots out of 203,994 residents registered to vote. 

This close to the election, voters are encouraged to return their vote-by-mail ballot at any polling location in the county or at the county elections office, Holland said.

Vote-by-mail ballots need to be dropped off at a polling place or received by the elections office no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Voters are reminded to secure their vote-by-mail ballot in the return ballot envelope and sign the required oath on the outside.

Voters can also drop their ballots in a blue United States Postal Service mailbox, and if it gets postmarked on Nov. 8, the ballots are counted, Holland said.

“It's not encouraged to put your ballot in your personal mailbox, because it may not get to the office on time,” he said.

If you never received your ballot, or if your ballot or envelope was lost or damaged, head to any polling place on election day or the County Elections Office and workers will give you a provisional ballot, Holland said.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and polling places are assigned based on a voter’s residential address. 

Click here to find your assigned polling place online. In addition, voters can use the statewide poll locator feature online here.

Voters can also type “where do I vote” in a Google search bar.

In-person voters will state their name and address with poll workers, then sign the roster, Holland said.

If you have voted in California before and your name is on the roster of voters, you don’t need to show identification to vote in person

If you are a first-time voter who registered by mail, you are required to provide identification at the polls.

There are 30 forms of identification that can be used, including your California driver’s license, California identification number or last four digits of your social security number.

“If you do not provide that information, you can still vote provisionally,” Holland said. “We don't expect too many people at the polls because a lot vote-by-mail.”

California holds a record 19.4 million registered voters, according to Dean Logan, the president of the California Association of Clerks and Election Officials.

“California voters are eager to make their voices heard,” Logan said. “Over the past few weeks, there have been strong indications we will experience healthy voter turnout on Nov. 8. Although there has been a lot of discussion about concerns of voter intimidation or disruption at the polls, it is important to note that any attempt to interfere with the voting process is illegal and will be addressed quickly when reported.” 

Check back with Noozhawk Tuesday night for real-time local election results that will be updated throughout the night, including the races for Congress, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, city councils, the state Legislature, and local ballot measures.

In addition, Election Day results coverage from CNN will be streaming at The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

