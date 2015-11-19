Santa Barbara County Receives $60,000 in Grants to Strengthen Oil Spill Readiness

Advice

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) awarded the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) two $30,000 grants for response equipment and training that strengthens oil spill preparedness throughout the county.

This equipment adds to an existing response equipment grant awarded to the City of Santa Barbara, Waterfront District in 2008.

Each grant provides 1,000 feet of containment boom, absorbent materials, a mobile trailer and hands‑on boom deployment training. The training will be provided to Santa Barbara County’s first responders that include OEM, County Parks, Fire Department, Environmental Health and the City of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront District staff.



“The Refugio incident reminds us how important it is to have trained first responders and oil spill response equipment to deal with the immediate threats of an oil spill in an effort to protect California’s resources during a spill,” said Grant Coordinator Cindy Murphy. “This equipment will enhance the county’s resources to be able to do just that.”

“Considering our recent oil spill in Santa Barbara County, having these assets on hand and readily available only makes us more capable to respond to future incidents," said Ryan Rockabrand, deputy director of OEM. "Although we’ve been coordinating with OSPR to receive this equipment since before the Refugio spill, we look forward to having this training and enhancing our local capacity to assist first responders,”

Oil Spill Response Equipment grants are available to any local public agency or tribe in the State of California. To be considered, agencies must be at risk of an oil spill occurring in waters of the state within their jurisdiction.

While OSPR and its federal partners focus on responder safety and protecting environmentally sensitive, cultural and archaeological sites during an oil spill, OSPR also recognizes the importance of preserving and protecting areas like the Waterfront and inland areas for recreation and commercial use, which is crucial to a community’s livelihood and quality of life.

— Steve Gonzalez is the public information officer for the CDFW Office of Spill Prevention and Response.