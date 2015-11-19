Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:39 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara County Receives $60,000 in Grants to Strengthen Oil Spill Readiness

By Steve Gonzalez for the CDFW Office of Spill Prevention and Response | November 19, 2015 | 7:28 a.m.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR) awarded the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) two $30,000 grants for response equipment and training that strengthens oil spill preparedness throughout the county.

This equipment adds to an existing response equipment grant awarded to the City of Santa Barbara, Waterfront District in 2008. 

Each grant provides 1,000 feet of containment boom, absorbent materials, a mobile trailer and hands‑on boom deployment training. The training will be provided to Santa Barbara County’s first responders that include OEM, County Parks, Fire Department, Environmental Health and the City of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront District staff.   
 
“The Refugio incident reminds us how important it is to have trained first responders and oil spill response equipment to deal with the immediate threats of an oil spill in an effort to protect California’s resources during a spill,” said Grant Coordinator Cindy Murphy. “This equipment will enhance the county’s resources to be able to do just that.”

“Considering our recent oil spill in Santa Barbara County, having these assets on hand and readily available only makes us more capable to respond to future incidents," said Ryan Rockabrand, deputy director of OEM. "Although we’ve been coordinating with OSPR to receive this equipment since before the Refugio spill, we look forward to having this training and enhancing our local capacity to assist first responders,”  

Oil Spill Response Equipment grants are available to any local public agency or tribe in the State of California. To be considered, agencies must be at risk of an oil spill occurring in waters of the state within their jurisdiction.

To learn more about the Response Equipment Grant Program, please click here.

While OSPR and its federal partners focus on responder safety and protecting environmentally sensitive, cultural and archaeological sites during an oil spill, OSPR also recognizes the importance of preserving and protecting areas like the Waterfront and inland areas for recreation and commercial use, which is crucial to a community’s livelihood and quality of life.

— Steve Gonzalez is the public information officer for the CDFW Office of Spill Prevention and Response.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 