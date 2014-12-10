Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:29 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Receives Beacon Awards for Sustainable Practices

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | December 10, 2014 | 10:05 a.m.

Santa Barbara County received three Beacon Spotlight Awards last month from the Institute of Local Government and the California State Association of Counties.

The awards recognize leadership in promoting sustainable practices that address climate change and were presented during the CSAC Annual Conference.

The awards highlighted programs managed by the Public Works, Planning and Development, Community Services, Human Resources, General Services, and Agriculture and Cooperative Extension departments.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal accepted the following awards on behalf of the county:

» Silver Level for Agency Greenhouse Gas Reductions for lowering county facility greenhouse gas emissions by 5.8 percent since 2008

» Silver Level for Agency Energy Savings for reducing county facility energy use by 8.6 percent since 2008

» Platinum Level for the Beacon Spotlight Award for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving energy, adopting policies and programs to address climate change, and promoting sustainability.

“It is a great honor and accomplishment for Santa Barbara County to receive multiple Beacon awards in recognition of the substantive steps and measures it has implemented promote sustainability, resiliency and to address the impacts of climate change,” Carbajal said.

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for Santa Barbara County.

