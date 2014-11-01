Santa Barbara County Soaks In Significant Rainfall From Halloween Storm

First rain of season drops between .75 and 1½ inches in most locations, but front has come and gone

Healthy rainfall amounts were recorded throughout Santa Barbara County on Friday night, as the first major storm of the season moved through the region.

Most areas received between three-quarters of an inch and 1½ inches, said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The cold front that brought the rain had moved well to the east by Saturday morning, Kittell said, but showers were expected on and off through the day.

“All chances of rain go away by late this afternoon,” he said.

That’s not welcome news for UC Santa Barbara and public-safety officials, who are gearing up for the second night of Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, which was pretty much washed out on Friday night.

Some of the wetter spots during Friday’s storm included Santa Maria, which received 1.35 inches; Trout Club in the San Marcos Pass area, which measured 1.34 inches; UCSB at 1.26 inches; and Goleta at 1.09 inches.

Downtown Santa Barbara recorded .84 inches, while Montecito had 0.68 inches. Lompoc measured 1.02 inches and Solvang received 0.72 inches.

No major problems were reported, although there was minor street flooding throughout the region.

Water got inside the Isla Vista Theater due to a clogged drain, and the roof of a commercial building at 910 E. Noble Way in Santa Maria partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

While Friday’s rain was welcome in a region in the grip of a major drought, it does not indicate the start of a rainy period, Kittell said.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building into the area Monday, bringing back sunny skies and summer-like days, with high reaching the low-80s by midweek, he said.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday were expected to be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows around 50.

Winds of 15-20 mph were possible Saturday into Sunday.

