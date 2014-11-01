Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Soaks In Significant Rainfall From Halloween Storm

First rain of season drops between .75 and 1½ inches in most locations, but front has come and gone

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:33 a.m. | November 1, 2014 | 8:54 a.m.

Healthy rainfall amounts were recorded throughout Santa Barbara County on Friday night, as the first major storm of the season moved through the region.

Most areas received between three-quarters of an inch and 1½ inches, said Ryan Kittell, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The cold front that brought the rain had moved well to the east by Saturday morning, Kittell said, but showers were expected on and off through the day.

“All chances of rain go away by late this afternoon,” he said.

That’s not welcome news for UC Santa Barbara and public-safety officials, who are gearing up for the second night of Isla Vista’s Halloween weekend, which was pretty much washed out on Friday night.

Some of the wetter spots during Friday’s storm included Santa Maria, which received 1.35 inches; Trout Club in the San Marcos Pass area, which measured 1.34 inches; UCSB at 1.26 inches; and Goleta at 1.09 inches.

Downtown Santa Barbara recorded .84 inches, while Montecito had 0.68 inches. Lompoc measured 1.02 inches and Solvang received 0.72 inches.

No major problems were reported, although there was minor street flooding throughout the region.

Water got inside the Isla Vista Theater due to a clogged drain, and the roof of a commercial building at 910 E. Noble Way in Santa Maria partially collapsed.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

While Friday’s rain was welcome in a region in the grip of a major drought, it does not indicate the start of a rainy period, Kittell said.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building into the area Monday, bringing back sunny skies and summer-like days, with high reaching the low-80s by midweek, he said.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday were expected to be in the upper 60s, with overnight lows around 50.

Winds of 15-20 mph were possible Saturday into Sunday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

In the wake of Friday night’s storm, a sailboat ended up aground Saturday at Campus Point at UC Santa Barbara. (Lisa Kenyon photo)

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, no one was injured when the storm beached this sailboat. (Michael Rattray photo)
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, no one was injured when the storm beached this sailboat. (Michael Rattray photo)

A rainbow spanned the Tunnel Trail on Saturday morning in the foothills above Santa Barbara. (Heidi Frost photo)
A rainbow spanned the Tunnel Trail on Saturday morning in the foothills above Santa Barbara. (Heidi Frost photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 