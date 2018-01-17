Santa Barbara County Opens Recovery & Assistance Center for Thomas Fire, Montecito Storm Victims

Beginning Wednesday, the County of Santa Barbara, in cooperation with local, state and federal emergency agencies, opened a Local Recovery and Assistance Center for victims of the Thomas Fire and January Storm incident.

This Assistance Center serves as a single point resource hub for those who have been impacted by these disasters.

Representatives from federal, state, local and nonprofit agencies are on site to provide resources such as housing assistance, counseling support, information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, loss of business and/or employment, hazardous materials cleanup, basic health and human services resources, and other issues that have impacted people from the unprecedented back to back disasters.

The Local Recovery and Assistance Center will initially be open through Feb. 3 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara, 93103 during the following hours of 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The center will be closed on Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is just one agency that is onsite to register impacted individuals, families, students and businesses for federal disaster assistance, as well as check the status of applications that have already been registered.

People can speak directly with a program specialist one-on-one about their individual issues, either at the Assistance Center or by phone at: 800.621.3362. FEMA assistance is available in multiple languages. People can sign up for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

“We provide a portal to the Federal and State Disaster Assistance Programs,” said David Passey, Director of External Affairs for FEMA. “Once we register people, they may begin to see some form of assistance in about a week.”

For more information about the Local Recovery and Assistance Center, call 833.688.5551 or visit the County of Santa Barbara’s website at www.countyofsb.org.

Entities and agencies onsite include:

American Red Cross

California Department of Insurance

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration

California Office of Emergency Services (OES)

California Small Business Advocate

Contractors License Board

County of Santa Barbara

 Community Services

 Behavioral Wellness

 Department of Public Health

 Department of Social Services

 District Attorney

 Environmental Health Series

 Planning Department

 Public Defender

 Recorder Assessor

Cox Communications

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Department of Motor Vehicles

Employee Development Department

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Franchise Tax Board, State of California

Internal Revenue Services (IRS)

Pro Bono Legal

Salvation Army

Santa Barbara Food Bank

Santa Barbara Contractors Association

Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance

Team Rubicon

Unity Shoppe

Utilities: SoCal Gas, Montecito Water District, Southern California Edison