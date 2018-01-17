Santa Barbara County Opens Recovery & Assistance Center for Thomas Fire, Montecito Storm Victims

Beginning Wednesday, the County of Santa Barbara, in cooperation with local, state and federal emergency agencies, opened a Local Recovery and Assistance Center for victims of the Thomas Fire and January Storm incident.
This Assistance Center serves as a single point resource hub for those who have been impacted by these disasters.
Representatives from federal, state, local and nonprofit agencies are on site to provide resources such as housing assistance, counseling support, information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, loss of business and/or employment, hazardous materials cleanup, basic health and human services resources, and other issues that have impacted people from the unprecedented back to back disasters.
The Local Recovery and Assistance Center will initially be open through Feb. 3 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara, 93103 during the following hours of 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The center will be closed on Sunday.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is just one agency that is onsite to register impacted individuals, families, students and businesses for federal disaster assistance, as well as check the status of applications that have already been registered.
People can speak directly with a program specialist one-on-one about their individual issues, either at the Assistance Center or by phone at: 800.621.3362. FEMA assistance is available in multiple languages. People can sign up for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
“We provide a portal to the Federal and State Disaster Assistance Programs,” said David Passey, Director of External Affairs for FEMA. “Once we register people, they may begin to see some form of assistance in about a week.”
For more information about the Local Recovery and Assistance Center, call 833.688.5551 or visit the County of Santa Barbara’s website at www.countyofsb.org.
Entities and agencies onsite include:
American Red Cross
California Department of Insurance
California Department of Tax and Fee Administration
California Office of Emergency Services (OES)
California Small Business Advocate
Contractors License Board
County of Santa Barbara
Community Services
Behavioral Wellness
Department of Public Health
Department of Social Services
District Attorney
Environmental Health Series
Planning Department
Public Defender
Recorder Assessor
Cox Communications
Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
Department of Motor Vehicles
Employee Development Department
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Franchise Tax Board, State of California
Internal Revenue Services (IRS)
Pro Bono Legal
Salvation Army
Santa Barbara Food Bank
Santa Barbara Contractors Association
Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance
Team Rubicon
Unity Shoppe
Utilities: SoCal Gas, Montecito Water District, Southern California Edison