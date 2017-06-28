Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Remains a Focus of Search for Missing 5-Year-Old SoCal Boy

Body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found, but his father has been arrested on murder charges

Authorities held a press conference Monday in Southern California to discuss the murder charges filed against the father of a missing 5-year-old boy. Investigators say Santa Barbara County remains a focus of the search for Aramazd Andressian Jr. Click to view larger
Authorities held a press conference Monday in Southern California to discuss the murder charges filed against the father of a missing 5-year-old boy. Investigators say Santa Barbara County remains a focus of the search for Aramazd Andressian Jr. (Contributed photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 28, 2017 | 8:51 p.m.

Santa Barbara County remains a focus of the search for a missing 5-year-old Southern California boy who authorities believe was murdered by his father in April.

The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found, and investigators already have twice traveled to Santa Barbara County to conduct searches and seek clues to his disappearance.

“There are certain areas we want to look at up in Santa Barbara County,” Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at a press conference this week in Southern California.

The boy was last seen alive at Disneyland with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

About six hours later, the father was at Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, Mendoza said.

The father’s presence at the lake was confirmed through surveillance video, Mendoza said, but there was no sign that the boy, whose nickname was Piqui, was with him.

The drive from Disneyland to the lake takes about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Aramazd’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing the morning of the following day, April 22, after Andressian failed to return him to her South Pasadena home.

Authorities believe Aramazd Andressian Jr. was murdered by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. The 5-year-old’s body has not been found. Click to view larger
Authorities believe Aramazd Andressian Jr. was murdered by his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. The 5-year-old’s body has not been found. (Contributed photos)

Later that morning, Andressian Sr., 35, was found alone and unconscious near a vehicle in a South Pasadena park, and claimed to have no knowledge of his son's whereabouts.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, and was not forthcoming with investigators, giving conflicting statements, sheriff's officials told Noozhawk in April.

Law enforcement agencies decided not to present the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney at that time due to insufficient evidence.

Investigators have said on multiple occasions that Andressian had provided authorities with “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements.

The couple is in the process of ending their marriage, and Mendoza said the likely motive for the alleged killing was the “tumultuous divorce they were going through at the time.”

Andressian Sr. was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. Click to view larger
Aramazd Andressian Sr.

He was booked on homicide charges at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Bail was set at $10 million pending extradition to Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A hearing was held Tuesday, and Andressian waived his right to fight extradition, but it was unclear when he would be returned to California.

Investigators, assisted by Santa Barbara County agencies, already have conducted extensive searches at Lake Cachuma, at nearby Camp Whittier, and on some 30 miles of roadway from Nojoqui Falls to Santa Ynez, Mendoza said.

“It’s a vast area to search,” Mendoza said.

“It may seem unusual to file murder charges when we have not found the child’s body,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at the press conference.

But she noted her office has successfully prosecuted such “no body” homicides in the past.

“I would not have authorized filing this case if I were not confident Mr. Andressian has committed this horrible crime,” Lacey said.

Mendoza noted that, prior to his arrest, the father had been in Las Vegas for 47 days, socializing and engaging in behavior that was “not consistent with a grieving parent.” He declined to elaborate.

Mendoza also pointed out that changed Andressian Sr. had changed his appearance, “and we believe he was making plans to flee country to a place where he could not be extradited.”

He added that investigators have served multiple search warrants in the case, and have developed a lot of circumstantial evidence, much of which he declined to disclose.

“We believe this was a pre-planned event by the suspect,” Mendoza said.

Rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered for information leading to the boy’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500, or to provide information anonymously through "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800.222.TIPS (8477) or by using the website.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Investigators conducted an extensive search at Lake Cacuma in April looking for a missing Southern California boy, 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. Authorities believe he was killed by his father. Click to view larger
Investigators conducted an extensive search at Lake Cacuma in April looking for a missing Southern California boy, 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. Authorities believe he was killed by his father. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk file photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 