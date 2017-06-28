Santa Barbara County Remains a Focus of Search for Missing 5-Year-Old SoCal Boy

Body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found, but his father has been arrested on murder charges

Santa Barbara County remains a focus of the search for a missing 5-year-old Southern California boy who authorities believe was murdered by his father in April.

The body of Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been found, and investigators already have twice traveled to Santa Barbara County to conduct searches and seek clues to his disappearance.

“There are certain areas we want to look at up in Santa Barbara County,” Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said at a press conference this week in Southern California.

The boy was last seen alive at Disneyland with his father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

About six hours later, the father was at Lake Cachuma in the Santa Ynez Valley, Mendoza said.

The father’s presence at the lake was confirmed through surveillance video, Mendoza said, but there was no sign that the boy, whose nickname was Piqui, was with him.

The drive from Disneyland to the lake takes about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Aramazd’s mother, Ana Estevez, reported him missing the morning of the following day, April 22, after Andressian failed to return him to her South Pasadena home.

Later that morning, Andressian Sr., 35, was found alone and unconscious near a vehicle in a South Pasadena park, and claimed to have no knowledge of his son's whereabouts.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, and was not forthcoming with investigators, giving conflicting statements, sheriff's officials told Noozhawk in April.

Law enforcement agencies decided not to present the case to the Los Angeles County district attorney at that time due to insufficient evidence.

Investigators have said on multiple occasions that Andressian had provided authorities with “inconsistent” and “misleading” statements.

The couple is in the process of ending their marriage, and Mendoza said the likely motive for the alleged killing was the “tumultuous divorce they were going through at the time.”

Andressian Sr. was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was booked on homicide charges at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Bail was set at $10 million pending extradition to Los Angeles County, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A hearing was held Tuesday, and Andressian waived his right to fight extradition, but it was unclear when he would be returned to California.

Investigators, assisted by Santa Barbara County agencies, already have conducted extensive searches at Lake Cachuma, at nearby Camp Whittier, and on some 30 miles of roadway from Nojoqui Falls to Santa Ynez, Mendoza said.

“It’s a vast area to search,” Mendoza said.

“It may seem unusual to file murder charges when we have not found the child’s body,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said at the press conference.

But she noted her office has successfully prosecuted such “no body” homicides in the past.

“I would not have authorized filing this case if I were not confident Mr. Andressian has committed this horrible crime,” Lacey said.

Mendoza noted that, prior to his arrest, the father had been in Las Vegas for 47 days, socializing and engaging in behavior that was “not consistent with a grieving parent.” He declined to elaborate.

Mendoza also pointed out that changed Andressian Sr. had changed his appearance, “and we believe he was making plans to flee country to a place where he could not be extradited.”

He added that investigators have served multiple search warrants in the case, and have developed a lot of circumstantial evidence, much of which he declined to disclose.

“We believe this was a pre-planned event by the suspect,” Mendoza said.

Rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered for information leading to the boy’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323.890.5500, or to provide information anonymously through "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800.222.TIPS (8477) or by using the website.

