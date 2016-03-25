Santa Barbara County Republican Party Endorses Katcho for Congress

The Santa Barbara County Republican Party has endorsed Katcho Achadjian in the race for the 24th Congressional District.

Committee voters considered presentations from each of the three Republican candidates, and Achadjian earned the overwhelming super majority vote from more than two-thirds of the members to secure the endorsement.

“Katcho has more experience in business, community involvement and public service than any other candidate of any party in the race for the 24th Congressional District,” said Santa Barbara County Republican Party Chairman Dale Francisco.

Achadjian is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in business administration. He has operated a successful small business for 38 years and during that time has played a pivotal volunteer leadership role in dozens of community service organizations.

He previously served on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors and he currently serves as the State Assembly Member for California’s 35th District.

“I am honored to receive the Santa Barbara County Republican Party’s endorsement in this critical race,” said Achadjian. “I want to thank Chairman Francisco and the members of the committee for putting their faith in me as their candidate. As our momentum continues to build, so do the hundreds of passionate volunteers who are driving this campaign forward. We will continue to work hard and engage with all communities up and down the Central Coast.”

Katcho Achadjian is running to represent the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties and part of Ventura County.

To learn more about Achadjian, visit www.Katcho2016.com.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.