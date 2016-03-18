Santa Barbara County Republicans Central Committee Announces Endorsements for Upcoming Primaries

On February 28, 2016, the Central Committee for the Santa Barbara County Republican Party voted to endorse six candidates for public office in their respective primaries.
In each case, all primary candidates for that office who were present spoke to the Central Committee to lay out their qualifications.
In each case, the winner received at least 66 percent of the votes cast.
» Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors District 1: Jennifer Christensen
» Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors District 3: Bruce Porter
» Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors District 4: Peter Adam
» California Senate District 19: Colin Walsh
» California State Assembly District 34: Jordan Cunningham
» U.S. Congress District 24: Katcho Achadjian
— Marlin Brown represents the Santa Barbara County Republican Party.