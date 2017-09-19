Santa Barbara County Rescinds Cease and Desist Order to Solvang Animal Rescue Team Facility

A cease and desist order against an animal rescue organization’s facility in rural Solvang has been rescinded, Santa Barbara County officials said.

In April, the Animal Rescue Team was sent a notice of violation and direction to cease operations rehabbing wildlife species on the property in the 800 bock of Carriage Drive.

“The revocation … is in response to and predicated on your having removed all adult coyotes presently on the above referenced property and the Public Health Department’s determination that the coyote noise nuisance has ceased,” Petra Leyva, code enforcement supervisor with Santa Barbara County Planning and Department, wrote in an Aug. 31 letter.

The letter emphasizes that further action will not be taken as long as Animal Rescue Team, led by Julia Di Sieno, does not violate “animal keeping activities (domestic and wildlife)” as spelled out in county land-use regulations.

Di Sieno was sent the cease and desist notice in April and immediately appealed the action.

The noise complaint allegedly centered on a howling coyote on the property.

She was given 90 days to cease operations or 10 days to file an appeal.

With an appeal withdrawn and the administrative letter removing the order, the matter will not go to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

The cease and desist notice was just the latest incident in a neighborhood war playing out in social media and through government agencies for the Animal Rescue Team facility located on more than an acre.

Since she began operating the facility approximately eight years ago, Di Sieno alleged her neighbors continue to harass her in various ways.

Likewise, neighbors have complained of “unbelievable noise from coyotes” being held at the site and have leveled other allegations against Di Sieno’s nonprofit rescue facility.

