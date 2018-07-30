Santa Barbara County Rescue Crews Save Out-of-Town Hiker Stuck on Seven Falls Trail Ledge

An out-of-state hiker with little knowledge of the local terrain was rescued Saturday night after he got stuck on a ledge near Tunnel Trail in Mission Canyon, according to Sheriff's Department.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was sent to the scene after the hiker called 9-1-1 around 7:30 p.m. reporting he had run out of water and was trapped on a ledge above dry pools, and unable to hike down with the sunlight fading, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Monday.

The emergency crews zeroed in on the hiker's location using GPS coordinates from the 9-1-1 call.

The hiker had started hiking up Arlington Peak that afternoon, but took a wrong turn into a canyon off the main trail and arrived in the Seven Falls area, where he was stuck and called for help, Hoover said.

The rescue crews set up two belay stations to get the hiker down the ledge and into a creek bed leading out to the trail, and were able to finish the rescue by 9:30 p.m., Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue Team respond to many lost or injured hiker calls during the summer months, and Hoover noted that people should always know where they are going, tell someone where they are going and when they will be back, and avoid hiking alone.

Authorities also urge people to hike with a cell phone in the event that they get lost.



