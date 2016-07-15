Santa Barbara County Mounts Rescue for Young Hiker Injured on West Camino Cielo Trail

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the Playground area trailhead on the 6000 block of West Camino Cielo Friday afternoon after a report of a young injured hiker, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Crews responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and Zaniboni said the hiker was estimated to be 10-12 years old.

"The juvenile fell and was complaining of only minor injuries," Zaniboni said.

Firefighters from Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County hiked to the patient and started hiking the patient out to the road around 1:30 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

"This patient will be going by ground ambulance with minor injuries to Cottage Hospital," he said.

Helicopters and the Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team were initially dispatched to the scene and later canceled.

