Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Resident Opened Her Home to Hundreds of Foster Kids

Lillian Pipersburg and her husband, Phillip, have been a haven for children from troubled backgrounds for 30 years

Lillian Pipersburg and her husband, Phillip, have been foster parents to an amazing 213 children in Santa Barbara, and have no plans to stop. Click to view larger
Lillian Pipersburg and her husband, Phillip, have been foster parents to an amazing 213 children in Santa Barbara, and have no plans to stop. (Conributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 15, 2017 | 8:47 p.m.

For 213 Santa Barbara County foster children, Lillian Pipersburg wasn’t their first mother, but she was someone who made them feel secure.

The Santa Barbara native and her husband, Phillip, have been a haven for kids from troubled backgrounds for 30 years.

“I’m not a person who focuses on myself,” Pipersburg said. “If I see a need, I want to be involved.”

May is National Foster Care Month, and the Pipersburgs are an example of a resource family opening their home to enhance young lives in foster care.

The Mesa residents are working with the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services to foster children of all ages and backgrounds.

The county’s Our County, Our Kids program relies on resource families, who assist in helping and nurturing children who needs a place to call home.  

Pipersburg, a retired probation officer, spent several years managing and living at the county’s only foster care emergency shelter. Children walked through the doors at all hours of the night, and she looked after up to six kids at a time.

“She has provided each child deep, individualized care and support,” said Gustavo Prado, a business specialist for the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services. “Resource parents are a primary role and important for the kids' healing process.”  

Prado has been working with Pipersburg for more than 20 years. 

He met Pipersburg one weekend when he got a work call to pick up a 2-year-old boy at 3 a.m.

Prado remembers the toddler had not been bathed recently, was unkempt with a soiled diaper and cried the entire drive to the shelter.

“She took him and embraced him,” Prado said. “The boy was shocked, and he immediately settled down.” 

When Prado returned to the shelter the next day to visit the boy, he didn’t recognize the kid sitting on the couch watching cartoons. 

“He was cleaned up, happy and calm,” Prado said. 

At any given time, about 400 children on average are in foster care in Santa Barbara County, Prado said. Our County, Our Kids supports newborns to adults up to 21 years of age.

Receiving invitations to high school and college commencements, weddings, birthdays, developing positive relationships and seeing former foster youth grown up are some things Pipersburg finds rewarding.

Her goal is to reunite children with their birth parents when a safe home life can be re-established. 

“We like to see families get united,” Pipersburg said. “It’s our desire to see the family heal, and we want to help the parents. We also acknowledge, understand and support when a family is not healthy or well enough to take a child.

"I’m going to do everything I can to work with the children’s biological families.”

Pipersburg has four grown biological children, with the oldest 43. 

She shows no sign of closing her door to children in need. The youngest kid she is currently caring for is 13 years old.

“I feel like I can do this for the rest of my life,” Pipersburg said. “It’s a worthwhile journey if you love children and desire to see a healthy growth in children. We have taken a few breaks, but never closed up shop.” 

People interested in learning about foster care and adoption in Santa Barbara County are urged to attend a resource family informational meeting. More information can be found at http://ourcountyourkids.org.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 