Santa Barbara County School Closure Updates

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has food distribution sites on South Coast for families, children missing out on meals

The growing Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties has prompted mass school closures this week, and some districts decided to start winter break early while others are planning to hold classes.

South Coast schools that will be closed all week and reopen in January after their winter breaks include Carpinteria Unified School District, Santa Barbara Unified School District, Montecito Union School, Cold Spring School District, Hope Elementary School District, and the Goleta Union School District, the Santa Barbara County Education Office said Sunday.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, some districts decided to do the same, including: Ballard, Buellton, College, Los Olivos, Solvang and Vista Del Mar school districts.

The Lompoc Unified School District and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School districts announced Tuesday they would also be closed for the rest of the week.

All Santa Maria Valley public schools will be back in school Tuesday and beyond, including Blochman, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Union, Santa Maria-Bonita, and the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, according to the County Education Office.

All of them plan to restrict outdoor activity before, during and after school.

Many public charter schools and private schools also canceled classes, and people should check with districts directly for updates on school status this week and beyond.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County said Santa Barbara-area children miss more than 28,000 meals every day that schools are closed, since many of them rely on school breakfast and lunches.

Families and children can show up to get food Tuesday through Friday of this week at the following locations, with no paperwork or registration required, the Foodbank said:

Foodbank Warehouse (Page Youth Center), 4554 Hollister Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin Neighborhood Center, 1136 East Montecito St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Westside Boys & Girls Club, 602 West Anapamu St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most local colleges and universities have also closed their doors this week.

Westmont College is within the mandatory evacuation zone and has closed its campus. Hundreds of firefighters were staging there on Monday, according to college officials.

Santa Barbara City College closed its campuses until Dec. 18, including the main, Wake and Schott campuses, the cosmetology center and child center. Faculty, staff and students should not come to campus, SBCC said on its website.

UC Santa Barbara decided to reschedule its finals for the week of Jan. 8.

Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center will be open Tuesday to accommodate final exams, with masks available on campus, the school posted on its website.

