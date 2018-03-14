Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:01 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Students Take to the Streets in National School Walkout

Student-led rallies and marches protest gun violence one month after Parkland, Florida school shooting

Hundreds of San Marcos High School students marched in the streets on Wednesday, ending at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence.

Hundreds of San Marcos High School students marched in the streets on Wednesday, ending at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara as part of a nationwide protest against gun violence. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2929 > of 8
San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday’s walkout.

San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday's walkout. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2930 > of 8
San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday’s walkout.

San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday's walkout. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2931 > of 8
San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday’s walkout.

San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday's walkout. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2932 > of 8
San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday’s walkout.

San Marcos High School students march to La Cumbre Plaza during Wednesday's walkout. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2933 > of 8
Santa Barbara High School students gather on campus for a moment of silence Wednesday morning.

Santa Barbara High School students gather on campus for a moment of silence Wednesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2934 > of 8
Santa Barbara High School students march to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Wednesday during the National School Walkout.

Santa Barbara High School students march to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens Wednesday during the National School Walkout. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 2935 > of 8
Dos Pueblos High School students march down Hollister Avenue Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos High School students march down Hollister Avenue Wednesday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 2936 > of 8
 
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | March 14, 2018 | 10:37 a.m.

Hundreds of Santa Barbara County high school students walked out of classes Wednesday as part of the National School Walkout to protest gun violence.

The student-organized protests come one month after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. 

Students at Santa Barbara High School gathered for a moment of silence inside the school’s theater after the names of the 17 Florida school shooting victims were read aloud. 

High school senior Tony Torres called on about 500 of his classmates to demand local change and offered a list of suggestions for the district’s governing board, including increased communication from administrators regarding threats to students, adequate mental health and wellness services at a proportional student to leader ratio, and an end to school resource officers on campus due to the “disproportionate impact” on students of color and students with disabilities, he said.

“All of the demands are possible, and we have to fight for them,” Torres said. “We believe these demands correlate with gun violence and school shootings.”

The group marched off campus to the County Courthouse Sunken Gardens in downtown Santa Barbara.

About 500 Dos Pueblos High students walked to Girsh Park in Goleta for a rally, and 200 San Marcos High School students left campus and marched to La Cumbre Plaza.

Santa Barbara High School students march off campus during the National School Walkout Wednesday morning. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High School students march off campus during the National School Walkout Wednesday morning.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Chanting through megaphones and clutching signs, San Marcos High students marched from the Hollister Avenue campus to the Macy's parking lot on Upper State Street.

“We are asking and demanding for gun legislation, stricter gun laws and more protocol for the safety of schools,” San Marcos High junior Isabel Huerta, 16, told Noozhawk. “We are here because we want to be safe.”

Onlookers honked their car horns and captured pictures of the students flooding out their school to participate.

“Walkouts have been part of history for as long as we can remember, and that’s the tipping point — students are leaving their schools so they can demand an urge in a public setting to cause disruption,” Huerta said.

“We want to stand in solidarity,” she said.

Walkouts, rallies and marches were planned at schools around the country to start at 10 a.m.

A Santa Barbara Unified School District spokeswoman said Tuesday that students at most junior high and high schools planned walkout events for Wednesday. 

Righetti High School in Orcutt was locked down after rumor of a gun on campus Wednesday morning.  

In San Luis Obispo County, all Atascadero Unified School District campuses were briefly on lockdown after a student reportedly threatened a shooting at one of the schools.

Noozhawk reporter Brooke Holland reported from the scene for this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Dos Pueblos High School students walk down Hollister Avenue Wednesday morning on the way to a rally at Girsh Park. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos High School students walk down Hollister Avenue Wednesday morning on the way to a rally at Girsh Park. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 