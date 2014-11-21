Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:14 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Schools Take Time Off for Thanksgiving Holiday Week

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 21, 2014 | 4:40 p.m.

Local students will get some extra time to give thanks over the holiday as most Santa Barbara County schools will take the entire week of Thanksgiving off.

All classes will resume on Dec. 1.

Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Union School District students will be out of class from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.

Also taking the week off are the Hope Elementary School District, Montecito Union School, the Santa Maria Bonita School District, Santa Maria Joint Union High School and the Lompoc Unified School District.

Barbara Keyani, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, said SBUSD offices will be open on Monday and closed the rest of Thanksgiving week.

"In past years, students missed instruction time when families took the entire week off during Thanksgiving week," she said.

Keyani said the impact is felt by the school district because those absences mean a loss in revenue. 

"By creating a five-day Thanksgiving week, and still meeting the state requirement of 180 days of instruction, the calendar is sensitive to family and school needs," she said.

Other local schools will take time off starting on Wednesday, Nov. 26. 

Bishop Garcia Diego High School, the Santa Ynez Union Valley High School and the Carpinteria Unified School District won't be holding classes on Wednesday through Friday. 

