Santa Barbara County Selected to Join National Campaigns to End Veteran and Chronic Homelessness

Santa Barbara County has been selected to participate in Zero: 2016, a national campaign to end veteran and chronic homelessness in the next two years.

The campaign is being spearheaded by Community Solutions, a nonprofit based in New York City, who will help build on Santa Barbara County’s current efforts to more accurately measure our homeless population and use data to improve our collective housing placement performance.

Additionally, Santa Barbara County will participate in the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness (Mayors Challenge), a national initiative championed by First Lady Michelle Obama and initiated locally by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider. Through the Mayors Challenge, mayors and other local leaders will leverage federal, local and nonprofit efforts and resources to ensure all local veterans have access to permanent housing.

“In talking with mayors across the country who have taken the Mayors Challenge to End Veteran Homelessness, I’ve learned two valuable lessons: one: that focusing on ending veteran homelessness also significantly reduces homelessness among families, seniors and other people, and two: there’s a significant return on our investment in creating accurate data and accountable performance measures, as they provide us with a successful system that ends the cycle of people living on the streets, emergency rooms, jail cells and emergency shelters,” Schneider said.

Both the Zero: 2016 campaign and Mayors Challenge are aligned with Opening Doors: Federal Strategic Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness, which has already resulted in a 33 percent reduction in veteran homelessness and a 21 percent decline in chronic homelessness across the country since 2010.

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (“C3H”) has endorsed both campaigns as important opportunities to better coordinate our local efforts with national best practices. C3H is a regional effort whose mission includes reducing the number of homeless through better coordination of services and shared data collection.

“C3H’s participation in these esteemed national campaigns will enable our community to learn from proven models nationally and replicate successful strategies locally to house our most vulnerable populations in Santa Barbara County,” Third District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr said.

“Chronic and Veteran homelessness are urgent, solvable problems,” Zero: 2016 director Beth Sandor said. “These communities represent a potential tipping point. If they can show that getting to zero is possible, we think it will become untenable for other communities not to follow suit. Zero: 2016 is about bringing shared accountability to this work. Participants are making a public commitment to get to zero on time, and they are going to use that commitment to drive measurable progress.”

Santa Barbara County will formally launch both initiatives in January in tandem with the Homeless Point-in-Time Count, during which local volunteers will utilize an evidence-based survey to accurately identify homeless populations and subsequently determine the best available resources and housing options.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness.