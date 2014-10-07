Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Selects New ADMHS Director

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 7, 2014 | 4:27 p.m.

Alice Gleghorn

Santa Barbara County's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Department will have a new leader at the helm this winter.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors emerged from a closed session and announced the appointment of Alice Gleghorn as ADMHS director.

Gleghorn, a clinical psychologist, is working with the San Francisco Department of Public Health as the county alcohol and drug administrator and privacy officer.

She is responsible for public-health, behavioral-health and substance-abuse policy and services, and coordinates with over 100 community-based programs. 

Gleghorn will be the first permanent director since the departure of former ADMHS director Ann Detrick in 2012.

Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada has been acting in a dual role since then over both departments.

Under Wada's leadership, a massive system change was implemented after the department had been dogged for years by financial woes, and more recently patient deaths and a damning federal audit.

Gleghorn will be in charge of managing over 400 employees and a departmental budget of $106.8 million.

“The board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Alice Gleghorn as the county’s next  director of Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Services,” said Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. 

“She brings a strong knowledge of both mental-health and substance-abuse programs to the position, and has a unique blend of talent, skills and abilities well suited to take the department to the next level, and carry on the great work and system change efforts now under way.” 

Gleghorn said in a statement Tuesday that she was excited to be joining Santa Barbara County's department.

The statement also said that Gleghorn has over 20 years in behavioral-health services in local government, "and extensive experience in system integration and change, which has been a focus of Santa Barbara County Alcohol Drug Mental Health Services over the last year. 

“I look forward to continuing the systems change process and developing collaborative relationships inside and outside the department,” she said. 

Gleghorn previously served as deputy director of Community Behavior Health Services, director of research, epidemiology, development and grants with the county of San Francisco, and as assistant professor at John Hopkins University School of Public Health. 

She holds a doctorate degree in psychology, a master's degree in clinical psychology, and bachelor's degrees in psychology and anthropology, and is a licensed psychologist in California. 

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said that Dr. Gleghorn "has a strong commitment to public service coupled with a collaborative, transparent, and results-oriented style that will serve clients of ADMHS, the department and the community well.” 

Miyasato also thanked Wada for his service as interim director.

“His leadership and that of the department’s executive team have guided the department through tremendous change and have set the foundation for success," she said.

Gleghorn will begin in the new position on Dec. 8. 

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 