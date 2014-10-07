Santa Barbara County Selects New ADMHS Director

Santa Barbara County's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Department will have a new leader at the helm this winter.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors emerged from a closed session and announced the appointment of Alice Gleghorn as ADMHS director.

Gleghorn, a clinical psychologist, is working with the San Francisco Department of Public Health as the county alcohol and drug administrator and privacy officer.

She is responsible for public-health, behavioral-health and substance-abuse policy and services, and coordinates with over 100 community-based programs.

Gleghorn will be the first permanent director since the departure of former ADMHS director Ann Detrick in 2012.

Public Health Director Dr. Takashi Wada has been acting in a dual role since then over both departments.

Under Wada's leadership, a massive system change was implemented after the department had been dogged for years by financial woes, and more recently patient deaths and a damning federal audit.

Gleghorn will be in charge of managing over 400 employees and a departmental budget of $106.8 million.

“The board unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Alice Gleghorn as the county’s next director of Alcohol Drug and Mental Health Services,” said Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

“She brings a strong knowledge of both mental-health and substance-abuse programs to the position, and has a unique blend of talent, skills and abilities well suited to take the department to the next level, and carry on the great work and system change efforts now under way.”

Gleghorn said in a statement Tuesday that she was excited to be joining Santa Barbara County's department.

The statement also said that Gleghorn has over 20 years in behavioral-health services in local government, "and extensive experience in system integration and change, which has been a focus of Santa Barbara County Alcohol Drug Mental Health Services over the last year.

“I look forward to continuing the systems change process and developing collaborative relationships inside and outside the department,” she said.

Gleghorn previously served as deputy director of Community Behavior Health Services, director of research, epidemiology, development and grants with the county of San Francisco, and as assistant professor at John Hopkins University School of Public Health.

She holds a doctorate degree in psychology, a master's degree in clinical psychology, and bachelor's degrees in psychology and anthropology, and is a licensed psychologist in California.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said that Dr. Gleghorn "has a strong commitment to public service coupled with a collaborative, transparent, and results-oriented style that will serve clients of ADMHS, the department and the community well.”

Miyasato also thanked Wada for his service as interim director.

“His leadership and that of the department’s executive team have guided the department through tremendous change and have set the foundation for success," she said.

Gleghorn will begin in the new position on Dec. 8.

