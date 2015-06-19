Santa Barbara County Sends Five-Engine Strike Team to Assist Corrine Fire in Madera County

Santa Barbara County Fire sent a five-engine strike team to the Lake Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest on Thursday night but on the way, the team was diverted to the Corrine Fire in Madera County, public information officer Mike Eliason said.

The Corrine Fire north of Auberry, estimated at 30 acres of containment Friday morning, started around 8:30 p.m. Thursday and grew to more than 200 acres, according to CalFire and news reports.

There have been some evacuation orders in the area, including campgrounds.

The local strike team arrived at 3 a.m. and worked the fire line, Eliason said.

San Bernardino National Forest’s Lake Fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and is estimated at burning 11,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. As of Friday morning, it is 10 percent contained and no structures have been damaged or destroyed.

