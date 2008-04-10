Friday, May 4 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Sets Recycling Record

New statistics show that residents and businesses in county's unincorporated areas are recycling more than ever.

By Noozhawk Staff | April 10, 2008 | 2:20 p.m.

Residents and businesses in the unincorporated parts of Santa Barbara County have recycled a record amount of materials in one year.

In 2006, the most current reporting year available, 69 percent of all the waste generated in the area was recycled, the highest amount on record for Santa Barbara County, county spokesman William Boyer said in a statement.

The figures were submitted by the county, and certified by the California Integrated Waste Management Board.

Legislation passed in 1989 required all jurisdictions in Californai to meet and maintain a recycling rate of 50 percent by 2000. At the time, the rate was just 11 percent for Santa Barbara County’s unincorporated areas, which include Montecito, Summerland and the large swath between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

The county’s environmental programs include the recycling of electronics; construction and demolition debris; residential and commercial commingled materials; and green waste.  The county also administers collection programs for batteries; sharps such as medical needles and syringes; and household and business hazardous waste.  In addition, the county produces a countywide resource recycling guide and promotes various educational programs.

Click here for more information about the county’s recycling programs or call the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division at 805.882.3600.

