Shelter-in-Place Warnings Issued During Vandenberg Village Standoff

Man with rifle barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to come out

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers remained in Vandenberg Village for more than three hours Sunday due to a man reportedly barricaded in a house before the incident ended peacefully without any arrests.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to check the welfare of an elderly man in the 600 block of Carina Drive, spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

When they arrived, they contacted the man's adult son in the garage holding what appeared to be a rifle, Hoover said.

The man put down the weapon as deputies requested, but then closed the garage and refused to come out, Hoover added at approximately 5:30 p.m.

During the incident, the sheriff’s deputies were in contact with the suspect and attempted to get him to "peacefully surrender," Hoover said during the incident.

“As a safety precaution, an emergency notification was sent to residents in south Vandenberg Village area advising them to shelter in place,” Hoover said after the incident ended "As the investigation continued, sheriff’s deputies were able to make contact with the subject they were requested to check the welfare of. This person was not at the address on Carina Drive and assured deputies that he was safe."

"Based on the information obtained , sheriff’s deputies determined there was no credible threat to any individual or the surrounding community, and that no crime had occurred," Hoover added.

Deputies also learned that the barricaded subject did not have access to firearms and that the rifle was likely a pellet gun, Hoover said.

The man reportedly involved in the incident ordered deputies to remain off his family's property, posting repeatedly on Facebook while claiming conspiracies against him. Others tried to convince him to take advantage of the help offered.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were deployed to the scene.

A helicopter from the county Air Support Unit responded to provide air surveillance, and members of the Lompoc Police Department and California Highway Patrol also assisted.

