Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Get Update on Staffing Issues, Northern Branch Jail Plan from Sheriff’s Department

Budget workshops set stage for final 2018-19 funding decisions at June hearings

Undersheriff Barney Melekian gives a budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors during Friday’s meeting. Click to view larger
Undersheriff Barney Melekian gives a budget presentation to the Board of Supervisors during Friday’s meeting. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 20, 2018 | 6:08 p.m.

Undersheriff Barney Melekian talked about reducing overtime costs and making plans for the new Northern Branch Jail during Friday’s Board of Supervisors budget workshop, two major staffing initiatives for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The supervisors will make final funding decisions and adopt a 2018-19 budget in June.

The 376-bed Northern Branch Jail is on schedule to open next summer and be fully occupied in September 2019, after construction delays, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The department is working to reduce its daily in-custody population, increase the use of electronic monitoring, and make a renovation plan for the Main Jail facility at 4436 Calle Real near Santa Barbara.

The new jail, at 2301 Black Road near Santa Maria, will have a 32-bed medical and mental-health unit, and medium- and minimum-security sections with preference for inmates who live or are facing charges in the North County, Sheriff’s Department staff said at the budget workshop.

The department has been pre-hiring deputies to staff the new jail, and Melekian also floated a three-year plan to hire 24 more deputies in an effort to reduce the huge overtime costs.

He said he would come back with an implementation plan, with more details, in June. It is based on the success of the “Santa Maria experiment,” in which the department moved eight deputies to the Santa Maria substation this year and saw reduced overtime, lost time, and workers compensation cases, he said.

The Sheriff’s Department overtime costs have been an average $7.5 million per year over the last five years – about $4.7 million over budget each time, he said.

There is a 6-percent vacancy rate in positions — with an “exodus” of retirements in February and March — and the goal is to reduce it to 3 percent, Melekian said.

Sheriff Bill Brown addresses the Board of Supervisors Friday. Click to view larger
A crisis intervention training program has been around for just over a year, and every Sheriff’s Department employee has been through an eight-hour training course, Sheriff Bill Brown said. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Efforts to improve recruitment have “only barely kept pace with the people who are retiring,” he said.

Chronic understaffing and mandatory overtime shifts have become central issues in the race for Sheriff-Coroner, in which incumbent Bill Brown is being challenged by Lt. Eddie Hsueh and Lt. Brian Olmstead.

Several members of the public spoke during the workshop to ask the Board of Supervisors to restore some Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputy positions, which are proposed cuts, and fund a full-time crisis-intervention training coordinator.

Click here for 2018-19 preliminary budget documents, including department-specific information.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 