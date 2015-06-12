Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes 3 New Deputies

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is pleased to officially welcome three new sheriff’s deputies to its team.

On Thursday at a traditional ceremony before a room of dignitaries, family and friends in Santa Maria, 19 recruits graduated from the prestigious Allan Hancock Law Enforcement College Academy.

Of those graduates, three were sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. They are Maxwell Moore, Aaron Gray and David Ashley.

The rest of the graduating class included recruits sponsored by the Santa Maria Police Department, the Lompoc Police Department, the Pismo Beach Police Department, the UCSB Police Department as well as several self-sponsored recruits.

In order to make it to graduation day, the recruits endured more than 800 hours of training, which included laws of arrest, criminal investigations, firearms, emergency vehicle operation, chemical agents, scenarios, report writing and numerous written exams.

The Sheriff’s Department congratulates Deputy Ashley, who received the Top Shot, Most Inspirational and Top Scenario awards. Deputy Moore received the International Footprint Association Scholarship.

The new sheriff’s deputies were sworn in by Undersheriff Bernard Melekian and received their badges just after the graduation ceremony. They have two more weeks of in-house training followed by a period of field training.

