Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Suspect in Tanglewood Pursuit

Since the April 30 incident when Rudy Ramos, 28, fled the scene of a vehicle crash after fleeing in a vehicle from law enforcement, detectives from the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Bureau and the Compliance Response Team conducted an extensive investigation into Ramos’ whereabouts.

Ramos has an extensive criminal history and is currently on Community Supervision for felony vehicle evading and sales of narcotics.

A firearm and ammunition was found in the vehicle Ramos was driving on April 30 and it was believed Ramos was still armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday about 4 a.m., detectives from the Special Investigation Bureau, the Special Enforcement Team, the Compliance Response Team with the assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department, served a search warrant for Ramos in the 900 block of W. Donovan in the City of Santa Maria.

Because Ramos had previously been a felon in possession of a firearm during the vehicle pursuit and his extensive criminal history, the Special Investigation Bureau determined that to ensure the safety of the public and the residents of the location, the Special Enforcement Team was needed to safety serve the search warrant.

Ramos was taken into custody without incident.

Additional charges are pending related to the April 30 vehicle pursuit and weapons.

The Compliance Response Team (CRT) is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Sheriff Deputies, Probation Officers and a Lompoc Police Officer.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.