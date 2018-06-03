No Injuries Reported in Late-Night Drive-By Shooting in Buellton

At least 2 vehicles were reported damaged in incident on 300 block of Gay Drive

A report of gunfire Wednesday night in Buellton led to the discovery of two vehicles damaged by apparent gunshots, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at about 11:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Gay Drive, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Hoover said no arrests had been made.

Witnesses describe seeing an older-model white sedan — possibly a Toyota Camry or Corolla — driving slowly in the area and occupied by two people, Hoover said.

A witness observed the suspect vehicle fire at a specific residence and slowly drive away from the area, Hoover said.

Surrounding businesses and homes were checked, and no other victims were involved, Hoover said.

No one was injured during the incident, Hoover said, and the investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805.692.5743 or submit an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171 or online here.

Hoover said crime-scene investigators with the sheriff’s Forensics Investigations Bureau responded to the scene to assist.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .