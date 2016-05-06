Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrests Fresno Man Waving a Machete

At approximately 1:08 p.m. Thursday, a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy driving down Las Positas Road was flagged down by two women who reported seeing a guy waving a machete.

The deputy quickly located the suspect at the corner of Modoc Road and Las Positas Road.

The deputy observed the suspect holding the machete in the air and yelling in an agitated state.

The sheriff’s deputy arrested 34-year-old James Horton from Fresno at gunpoint. He was taken into custody without incident.

Horton was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of exhibiting a deadly weapon.

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.