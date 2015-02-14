Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:05 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Colleagues Have Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy’s Back After Debilitating Stroke

With Senior Deputy Dan McSkimming facing a long road to recovery, fellow law-enforcement officers step up to provide a big assist

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 14, 2015 | 11:50 p.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Senior Deputy Dan McSkimming — with wife Staci and their children — is recovering from a severe stroke that struck six months ago. Fellow law-enforcement officers are fundraising to help the family with long-term care and other expenses. (McSkimming family photo)

The law-enforcement community is rallying around a Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy who suffered a debilitating stroke last summer, and will be hosting a fundraiser to help with his medical costs and to support his wife and two children.

Senior Deputy Dan McSkimming is a 16-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department.

Senior Deputy Dan McSkimming, who is 43 and has been with the Sheriff’s Department for 16 years, is undergoing major rehabilitation after injuring his neck while on patrol and subsequently suffering a stroke.

The stroke struck on Aug. 12, 2014. Afterward, McSkimming was placed in a medically induced coma for several weeks.

Although he has since made major strides in his rehabilitation, a long road of recovery lies ahead, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

The sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team Support Foundation and department colleagues are holding a barbecue benefit and silent auction for McSkimming and his family.

The fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, at the Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Goleta. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.

Meanwhile, the support foundation set up a GoFundMe account for the McSkimmings, and has raised almost $60,000 for the cause. Click here to make an online donation.

McSkimming’s wife, Staci, said the main purpose of Saturday’s benefit is to raise money for her husband’s long-term care.

“Dan’s not going to be able to go back to work ... that’s the biggest fear,” she said, adding that her own job is on hiatus as she cares for her husband and her two children, who are 12 and 7.

The money already raised has “been really helpful,” she said. “I’m so appreciative.”

As for McSkimming’s condition, it changes every day, Staci said.

“He’s cognitively there, but he doesn’t sound like he used to,” she said, adding that his personality has changed.

“Brain injury can do that,” she said. “He’s still Dan, just Dan differently.”

Staci said there’s no long-term plan, as much of her husband’s prognosis will be determined by the speed of his recovery.

He’s currently working with a speech therapist as well as a physical therapist and a psychologist, who make sure he’s being cared for physically and mentally.

The family is taking it day by day, and McSkimming was recently moved from Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital to a home-based rehabilitation facility in Goleta, where his children are able to see him several times a week.

Although the family has health insurance, the policy does not cover care during nights and weekends, which adds up to thousands of dollars the family must pay out of pocket.

Sgt. Marc Hammill, the benefit’s organizer, said the event is a way to give back to McSkimming, who he said “has had a tremendously positive impact” on the community.

“Thanks to his remarkable will and fortitude, Dan has made great strides in recovering from this devastating blow,” Sheriff Bill Brown said.

“I am so proud of Dan and of everyone — friends, colleagues and strangers alike — who are stepping up to help him and his family during this time of need.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

