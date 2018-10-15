Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives Bust Illegal Marijuana Grow

Raid occurred on the 3100 block of Avena Road in the Cebada Canyon area; 1,423 plants seized and destroyed

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives busted an illegal marijuana cultivation site near Lompoc on Monday.

The Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the 3100 block of Avena Road in the Cebada Canyon area.

The cultivation site did not possess the necessary license from the state of California to cultivate legally, according a sheriff's news release.

Authorities said the site housed several thousand marijuana plants, but when detectives served the search warrant and secured the property, they learned that the owners had recently harvested the plants and moved them off the property.

Detectives, however, did find 1,423 younger plants that were not ready for harvest, and destroyed them. The plants, authorities said, if allowed to mature would be valued at $711,000.

The press release stated that authorities interviewed the owner of the cultivation site and will forward the information to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a criminal complaint.

The Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team works to stop the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

