Monday, October 15 , 2018, 9:26 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives Bust Illegal Marijuana Grow

Raid occurred on the 3100 block of Avena Road in the Cebada Canyon area; 1,423 plants seized and destroyed

Marijuana plants growing at a site near Lompoc. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives busted an illegal marijuana cultivation site near Lompoc on Monday, and found 1,423 younger plants that were not ready for harvest. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 15, 2018 | 8:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives busted an illegal marijuana cultivation site near Lompoc on Monday.

The Special Investigations Bureau served a search warrant on the 3100 block of Avena Road in the Cebada Canyon area.

The cultivation site did not possess the necessary license from the state of California to cultivate legally, according a sheriff's news release. 

Authorities said the site housed several thousand marijuana plants, but when detectives served the search warrant and secured the property, they learned that the owners had recently harvested the plants and moved them off the property.

Detectives, however, did find 1,423 younger plants that were not ready for harvest, and destroyed them. The plants, authorities said, if allowed to mature would be valued at $711,000.

The press release stated that authorities interviewed the owner of the cultivation site and will forward the information to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a criminal complaint.

The Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team works to stop the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 