Two Men Arrested After Drug Bust at Santa Barbara Motel

Drugs, paraphernalia and cash are seized by authorities, who cite four other people suspected of being in possession of narcotics

Authorities seized a suite of drugs, paraphernalia and cash during a bust Thursday night at Motel 6 in the 3500 block of State Street in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives found more than a quarter-pound of suspective methamphetamine, about nine grams of suspected heroin, more than $7,000 in cash and other materials to suggest drug trafficking was involved, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities also recovered a vehicle possibly stolen from the city of Santa Barbara, she said.



Detectives arrested Michael Diaz, 26, of Santa Barbara and Gabriel Camacho, 39, of Oxnard on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale and possession of heroin for the purpose of sales, according to Hoover.

Diaz also was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail without bail.

Camacho was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Sheriff's authorities also said they cited four other individuals suspected of being in possession of narcotics paraphernalia and "a small amount of heroin," Hoover said.

She said the individuals cited were Sara Cantu, 26, Veronica Ramirez, 24, and Celina Morales, 24, all of Santa Barbara, and Juan Cosio, 28, of Ventura.

