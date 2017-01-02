Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Unit Rides in Rose Parade

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit appeared Monday for the first time ever in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

The group of 10 deputy riders, including Sheriff Bill Brown, and four deputy outwalkers, along with a team of horses, made the 5 ½ mile trek down Colorado Boulevard.

The team was cheered on by the hundreds of thousands of spectators all along the parade route.

Lt. Erik Raney, who was the parade marshall for the Sheriff’s Office, said it was a great experience from beginning to end.

“It was heartwarming to have the support of the crowd, many of whom thanked us for our service to the community and cheered for Santa Barbara," Raney said. "After months of planning and preparation, the day went off seamlessly and was well worth all the effort.”

Brown, who led the Mounted Unit on the parade route, said it was a proud day for the Sheriff’s Office.

“It was a great honor for us to be in the Tournament of Roses Parade," Brown said. "I applaud the dedication of all of the members of our Mounted Unit and I continue to be proud to ride with them.”

The Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit has been in existence for the past 27 years, and has been an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office.

The unit specializes in crowd control and rural law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Mounted Enforcement Unit also represents the Sheriff’s Office at special events including the El Desfile Historico Parade for Old Spanish Days which is one of the largest equestrian parades in the nation.

Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.