Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Targets Isla Vista

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reports that applications are now being accepted for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy designed for college students, faculty and residents in Isla Vista.

The free, five-week interactive course begins Feb. 2 with classes 10 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday. The class ends March 2 with a graduation ceremony and celebratory barbecue. Spots are limited and fill up quickly so prospective participants are urged to submit applications soon.

While the Sheriff’s Office routinely puts on Citizens’ Academies, this is the first one that will focus on Isla Vista-related issues for I.V. residents. The acadamy offers a way to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into keeping Isla Vista Safe.

Attendees will meet the deputies who patrol the streets, participate in real scenarios and forensics projects, meet specialty units such as SET, K-9 and dispatch, take a jail tour, and learn how to respond during an active shooter or other crisis situation.

Isla Vista Community Resource Deputy Justin Schroeder, who is putting on the academy, said he is excited to give participants an eye-opening experience.

“I hope UCSB/SBCC students, faculty and Isla Vista residents will take advantage of this experience,” he said. “We are holding the classes on Saturday for the first time ever to allow students and those who work time to attend every session.

“I have condensed the program down to five weeks and packed each day full of great information and presentations.”

Those interested in the Citizen’s Academy can submit an application found at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy/.

Scan and e-mail the application to Schroeder at [email protected] or drop it off in a sealed envelope to the Isla Vista substation, 6504 Trigo Road, Isla Vista. Applications must be submitted by Jan. 29.

For more information, call Schroeder at 805-681-4602 or e-mail him at [email protected]

This academy is among the new programs the Isla Vista Foot Patrol is offering to continue building relationships between law enforcement and residents.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.