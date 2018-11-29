‘Most Wanted’ Suspect Arrested by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputies

A Lompoc man who was on the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's "most wanted" list was arrested Wednesday after citizens reported him passed out in a car with the engine running.

Deputies responded to the area of Giovanni’s Pizza on Clark Avenue in Orcutt at about 2:30 p.m. to perform a welfare check, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The man appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, and he was slumped over the center console of the vehicle, Hoover said.

He left the area and was seen driving west on Clark Avenue when deputies arrived.

Deputies located the car and conducted a traffic stop to check the driver’s welfare.

The driver, identified as Gary McCluer, 43, was under the influence of a controlled substance, Hoover said.

"A records check revealed McCluer had multiple warrants for his arrest," Hoover said. "Deputies searched the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia, heroin and multiple prescription medications."

The vehicle McCluer was driving had license plates assigned to an unrelated car, along with stolen registration tags from a third vehicle, according to Hoover.

McCluer has been sought by authorities since September on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, obstructing or resisting an executive officer, and probation violation charges, Hoover said.

He was arrested on his outstanding warrants, as well as several new charges, Hoover said.

McCluer was being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

"The Sheriff’s Office wants to take this opportunity to thank the concerned community members who reported the suspicious activity right away, which resulted in getting an impaired driver off the road quickly, therefore, potentially saving lives," Hoover said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.