Public’s Help Sought in Search for Missing Man

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find missing man Eric “Sunny” Buttler.

Buttler, 57, disappeared June 24, and was last seen in Carpinteria.

Buttler’s family reported the man missing on June 28. He was reportedly traveling from Ojai to Lompoc. He stopped overnight in Carpinteria, but no one knows why.

Then, on July 4, Butler’s vehicle was located near Santa Maria.

Buttler, a community volunteer, stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and is 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 805.683.2724. People can also leave an anonymous tip at 805.681.4171 or on the sheriff’s website.

In a Facebook post, Buttler’s family said that he left Ojai June 24 around 5 p.m.; later that evening he spoke to a close friend on the phone, but that was the last contact any family or friends have had with him.

Buttler’s phone was found at a Chevron station in Carpinteria a few days later.

The family is asking that the Facebook post be shared in California, New York and Las Vegas.

