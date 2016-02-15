Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to Field Questions Over Coffee in Carpinteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Coffee with a Cop event in Carpinteria Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Lucky Llama Coffeehouse located at 5100 Carpinteria Avenue.

The gathering is a great way for residents to meet with deputies who work in their neighborhood and to ask questions in a casual atmosphere.

The Sheriff’s Office held its first Coffee with a Cop in the City of Carpinteria in February 2013.

Lt. Mike Perkins, who acts as the Chief of Police in Carpinteria, encourages the public to attend.

“In order to be effective, we need to work in cooperation with the communities we serve and protect," he said. "We want to have open communication with the public and direct interaction.”

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.