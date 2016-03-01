Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents of Active Phone Scam

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | March 1, 2016 | 10:53 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing a large volume of phone calls from citizens who are reporting a familiar phone scam which is especially prevalent during tax season.  

In this particular scam, the caller claims to be from the Internal Revenue Service or United States Department of the Treasury, and informs the caller that they owe an outstanding tax bill.

The scammer then tries to con the targeted victim into sending cash through a pre-paid debit card or wire transfer. They may also leave urgent callback requests through “robo-calls” or via a “phishing” e-mail.  

The scammers can use caller ID spoofing to make it look as if the call is coming from the IRS or another agency. They may also use IRS titles, or fake badge numbers and use the victim’s name, address and other personal information to make the call sound official.

It is important to note that the IRS does not:

— Call to let you know you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.

— Require you to pay your taxes with a pre-paid debit card.  

— Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone. 

— Threaten to bring in local law enforcement to arrest you for not paying.

If you receive a call of this nature, do not give out any information and hang up immediately.

Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800.366.4484 or use the IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page.

The Sheriff’s Office does not want to see any of our citizens fall victim to a scam, and cautions you to never give personal or financial information out over the phone without ensuring that the call is legitimate.

— Kelly Hoover is public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 