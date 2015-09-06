Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County to Check Into Short-Term Rental Issue, Especially for Unincorporated Areas

County officials explore zoning changes as communities grapple with growing phenomenon and an apparently evenly divided public sentiment

Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals offers some 40 dwellings as short-term rentals — most of them large properties catering to high-end clients. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is considering new regulations for such rentals operating in the county’s unincorporated areas. (John Harvey / Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 6, 2015 | 4:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County officials are preparing to take on the oh-so-heated short-term vacation rental issue, specifically looking at rentals operating in unincorporated areas.

To do that, the Board of Supervisors charged long-range planners with gathering public input at a series of workshops to come up with options to regulate the growing practice of renting a room or home for fewer than 30 consecutive days.

The earliest supervisors could consider zoning code changes is in late winter or early spring, associate county planner Jessica Metzger said.

Right now, short-term vacation rentals aren’t mentioned in county books at all, with renters just registering with the county to pay transient-occupancy taxes.

At stake are millions of dollars in revenue.

The county collected nearly $1.4 million in transient-occupancy taxes from vacation rentals in the 2014-2015 fiscal year, according to County Treasurer-Tax Collector records.

Metzger said as of last month that 432 short-term rentals were registered in unincorporated areas of the county.

In addition to four public workshops — each attended by some 70 people — the county collected opinions through an online survey.

Not surprisingly, residents seemed split on whether short-term rentals should be allowed and where.

“People feel very strongly that home stays are a different use than short-term rentals,” Metzger said, referring to the practice involving renting part of a dwelling that’s a primary residence with the host present during the stay.

“We’re going through and categorizing the comments. It’s pretty evenly split.”

Because cities like Santa Barbara have cracked down on short-term rentals, rental owners are calling for fair county regulation instead of an all-out ban.

Santa Barbara is in the process of enforcing a zoning code ban of short-term rentals in the city’s residential neighborhoods, where some neighbors have complained about noise or parking issues.

Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals owner and president Leanne Schlinger said those concerns don’t apply to her company, which was founded 10 years ago to help property owners temporarily rent out their second homes.

Most of the company’s 40 valley rentals are large properties catering to a high-end demographic of business professionals, celebrities or families with an average guest age of 45.

Schlinger attended all the county’s workshops and has sent supervisors letters to support fair regulation, whatever it takes to keep her 10 full-time and 10 part-time employees working.

“I was actually impressed by the amount of support we had for short-term rentals,” she told Noozhawk. “There should be fair regulation, and they should be managed properly.

“We’ve been regulating every single guest we’ve ever had. We’re also very selective on the homes we take on. Most of our properties are on multiple acres for that reason.”

Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals also has a 24/7 on-call property manager and specific noise and parking rules.

“People want to come and people want to stay,” Schlinger said of the valley, where wine tasting rooms, restaurants and events draw thousands of people every weekend.

All those considerations and more will go before the Montecito Planning Commission and the county Planning Commission before supervisors take a crack at short-term rental regulations, likely sometime next year.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

