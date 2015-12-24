Santa Barbara County Showers Should Clear Up For Sunny Weekend

Advice

All areas of Santa Barbara County have a chance of showers throughout Thursday, but things should clear up for Christmas Day and weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Santa Maria, Lompoc and the South Coast have a coastal flood advisory in place until 10 a.m. Friday due to the chance of showers, which grows stronger all day Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County rainfall map, there was no measurable overnight or morning rainfall in the county as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, except 0.04 inches in the mountains west of Cuyama.

North County coastal areas also have a High-Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures should peak in the high-50s for the North County and the Santa Ynez Valley throughout the weekend and early next week, but there's no forecast of rain after early Friday morning.

The same goes for South Coast areas, including Santa Barbara and Goleta, which are expected to have a slight chance of rain Thursday that grows into a 40-percent chance of showers by Thursday night.

The South Coast will be slightly warmer than the northern county areas, with projected temperatures in the low 60s and down to the mid-40s at night for the next several days.

There are no wind advisories issued, but the National Weather Service predicts winds of 5-10 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph Thursday and Thursday night all over the county.

