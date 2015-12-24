Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:20 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara County Showers Should Clear Up For Sunny Weekend

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 24, 2015 | 10:01 a.m.

All areas of Santa Barbara County have a chance of showers throughout Thursday, but things should clear up for Christmas Day and weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast. 

Santa Maria, Lompoc and the South Coast have a coastal flood advisory in place until 10 a.m. Friday due to the chance of showers, which grows stronger all day Thursday. 

According to the Santa Barbara County rainfall map, there was no measurable overnight or morning rainfall in the county as of 8:45 a.m. Thursday, except 0.04 inches in the mountains west of Cuyama.

North County coastal areas also have a High-Surf Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. 

Temperatures should peak in the high-50s for the North County and the Santa Ynez Valley throughout the weekend and early next week, but there's no forecast of rain after early Friday morning. 

The same goes for South Coast areas, including Santa Barbara and Goleta, which are expected to have a slight chance of rain Thursday that grows into a 40-percent chance of showers by Thursday night.

The South Coast will be slightly warmer than the northern county areas, with projected temperatures in the low 60s and down to the mid-40s at night for the next several days. 

There are no wind advisories issued, but the National Weather Service predicts winds of 5-10 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph Thursday and Thursday night all over the county.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 