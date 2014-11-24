Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:28 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Fire Urges Residents to Sign Up for Red Flag Warning Text Alerts

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 24, 2014 | 5:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire is encouraging residents to sign up for a free text alert service that sends out weather advisories for red flag warnings, a time of heightened fire risk.  

The warnings are issued by the National Weather Service, and take into account conditions that can create extreme fire behavior such as strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures, according to Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

"It's for anybody, especially people in those high fire hazard areas just as a way of notifying them," Sadecki said, adding that some high fire hazard areas could generally be considered neighborhoods north of Foothill and Cathedral Oaks roads in the Santa Barbara frontcountry. 

Sadecki said he's found texting to be the fastest way to get information out to the media in his capacity as the department's public information officer.

Elsa Arndt, emergency manager at Santa Barbara County's Office of Emergency Services, said the advisories are a way to keep the public up to date on local advisories and warnings.

"It's a way of enabling local government agencies and business to communicate with residents," she said.

Nixle alerts also deliver general messages about fires or weather information, but residents can get the specialized red flag warning texts with this specific program, she said.

Organizations such as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, above Foothill Road at 1212 Mission Canyon Road, are signed up for the red flag alerts, she added. 

Arndt said the Office of Emergency Services has used Nixle recently with the Miguelito Fire in Lompoc to issue reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system to residents in the area, and also were able to update people on the boundaries of the fire and impacts in the area.

The county also issued alerts for the winter storm that came through the county over Halloween weekend, issued earthquake and tsunami information and other information like Amber Alerts for missing children.

There are almost 9,000 people currently signed up for the general Nixle alerts and about 550 people signed up for the Red Flag Warning text alert system. The program has been in place since 2009.

To receive general Nixle alerts, residents are asked to text their ZIP code to 888777. To receive the red flag warnings text alerts, residents can text the word "Redflag" to 888777.

The information comes through people's cell phones as an SMS message, so though the service is free, people will still pay for the texts unless they have unlimited text messaging, Arndt said.

