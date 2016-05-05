Santa Barbara County Social Services Launches Foster Care Recruitment Campaign

Recruitment of loving resource families is the bottom line for Santa Barbara County Foster Care, and to generate increased awareness of the need for additional families the county recently launched an innovative recruitment campaign titled Our County. Our Kids., a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.

The initiative includes a strategic communication campaign; new logo; website; and inspiring visual components such as commercials, video and print advertisements.

Each element of the program focuses on recruiting families who can meet the needs of the children, youth and teens who need to be part of a supportive household while separated from their parents and homes of origin.

While recruitment is the main focus, Our County. Our Kids. will also work to ensure that the 425 children and youth in foster care across Santa Barbara County receive the services and support they need to develop to their full potential.

Also central to the program’s mission is the development of partnerships with local leadership, community stakeholders and other family and youth oriented organizations. These partnerships will help to build and enhance awareness and relationships with the many distinct communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

“With the launch of this campaign and new, relatable brand, SBC will spark interest in families to open their homes and welcome these youth as if they were their own,” said Amy Krueger, the division chief of operations for the Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services Adult and Children’s Services. “We are so excited to see Our County. Our Kids. come to life, and we know that this initiative is just what the county needed to raise awareness about the needs of children and youth in foster care.”

With the support of Assemblymember Das Williams, Our County. Our Kids. is hosting an inspirational meeting from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2016, at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, located at 40 E Anapamu Street.

Members of the community are invited to hear Williams, county leaders in foster care and a moving panel of youth and resource families as they address the current state of foster care in Santa Barbara County.

“It’s important to understand why recruitment campaigns like Our County. Our Kids. are launched,” Krueger said. “We have noticed that families sometimes have reservations about opening up their homes because it’s truly unknown territory for them. We want to share the amazing and heartwarming feedback we often hear from our resource families about how rewarding it is when they make the decision to support a child through some very challenging circumstances.”

For more information or to RSVP for the upcoming informational meeting, contact Anastasia Stone at 805.694.8070.

— Briana Frank represents Our County. Our Kids.