Santa Barbara County Students Set to Compete in Spelling Bee

Scores of students from throughout Santa Barbara County will “mind their Ps and Qs" when they compete in the annual county spelling bee on Thursday, Feb. 20 in the auditorium of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The elementary contest for students in grades 4 to 6 will begin at 9 a.m. The junior high contest for students in grades 7 to 9 will begin at 1:30 p.m. Students should arrive half an hour prior to the start times at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. respectively.

This is a written test, and the first- and second-place winners will be eligible to compete in the state competitions.

The San Joaquin County Office of Education will host the state elementary bee on April 26 in Stockton, and the Marin County Office of Education will host the junior high bee on May 3 in San Rafael.

The competition is open to public and private schools throughout Santa Barbara County. Further information is available from Rose Koller at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.