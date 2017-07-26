2-Alarm Structure Fire on Refugio Road Sparks Small Vegetation Fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest crews respond to the blaze, which destroyed an adobe home and burned a half-acre of grass

A two-alarm structure fire destroyed an adobe residence and sparked a small vegetation fire on Refugio Road in southern Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters responded to a 3:23 p.m. report of a structure fire on the 500 block of Refugio Road.

Both agencies sent a full vegetation fire response, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The two-story residence was in flames when firefighters arrived to the scene, and "the building is a total loss" he said.

The blaze spread to nearby nearby grass and light brush and burned about a half-acre before crews stopped it.

Officials requested additional resources, including a water-dropping helicopter from Whittier Fire command.

One helicopter responded to the Refugio Road fire from the Santa Ynez Airport, but it wasn't used, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hundreds of firefighting resources are assigned to the nearby Whittier Fire, which is burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains south of Lake Cachuma.

The Whittier Fire's air and ground resources are under the command of Los Padres National Forest.

