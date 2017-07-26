Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

2-Alarm Structure Fire on Refugio Road Sparks Small Vegetation Fire

Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest crews respond to the blaze, which destroyed an adobe home and burned a half-acre of grass

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Refugio Road home Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a structure fire at a Refugio Road home Wednesday afternoon.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 6:50 p.m. | July 26, 2017 | 4:04 p.m.

A two-alarm structure fire destroyed an adobe residence and sparked a small vegetation fire on Refugio Road in southern Santa Barbara County Wednesday afternoon. 

Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest firefighters responded to a 3:23 p.m. report of a structure fire on the 500 block of Refugio Road. 

Both agencies sent a full vegetation fire response, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

The two-story residence was in flames when firefighters arrived to the scene, and "the building is a total loss" he said. 

The blaze spread to nearby nearby grass and light brush and burned about a half-acre before crews stopped it. 

Officials requested additional resources, including a water-dropping helicopter from Whittier Fire command.

One helicopter responded to the Refugio Road fire from the Santa Ynez Airport, but it wasn't used, Zaniboni said. 

An adobe residential structure was a “total loss” after a fire Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. Click to view larger
An adobe residential structure was a “total loss” after a fire Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.  

Hundreds of firefighting resources are assigned to the nearby Whittier Fire, which is burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains south of Lake Cachuma.

The Whittier Fire's air and ground resources are under the command of Los Padres National Forest.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Refugio Road structure fire sent plumes of smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
A Refugio Road structure fire sent plumes of smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 